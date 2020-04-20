Zoe Ball: Gardening helps me through the tough times

Zoe Ball says gardening has helped her following the death of boyfriend Billy Yates.

Cameraman Yates was found dead at his home at the age of 40, in 2017.

The DJ told BBC Gardeners’ World magazine: “When I lost my partner, lots of my loved ones bought me roses to grow in his memory.

“He loved roses and I found the hours tending to these new plants so therapeutic.”

The BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host said her garden helps her deal with symptoms of the menopause.

“The minute I step into my garden I properly take a deep breath and relax,” the Strictly: It Takes Two presenter said.

Expand Close Gardeners’ World magazine cover (BBC Gardeners’ World magazine) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gardeners’ World magazine cover (BBC Gardeners’ World magazine)

“I find the garden so calming. Perfect for my over-busy brain and especially good for my menopause anxiety.

“I love learning about the plants in my garden, where they bloom and what works where, tending to them and making mistakes.”

She told the magazine: “I’m now a strong believer in the pleasures of gardening, the benefits for the head and heart.”

The May issue of BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine is on sale now.

PA Media