Zoe Ball and Greg James to feature on Radio 2 PopMaster quiz

Zoe Ball, Greg James, Dotun Adebayo and Ronan Keating are set to compete against each other on the BBC Radio 2 quiz PopMaster.
The famous faces will compete across different Radio 2 programmes during one day.
Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman, Scott Mills and Ken Bruce will host different rounds of the quiz.
Bruce, who normally hosts the PopMaster quiz, will oversee the final of the competition.
The quiz sees competitors answer questions about music from the last six decades.
He said: “Our little daily pop quiz has become rather a thing.
“Having swept the nation into its clutches, it’s now venturing to other parts of Radio 2.
“From the comfort of my luxury abode, I look forward to quizzing some foolish fellow presenters who have agreed to take the plunge.
“Be warned, you may think you’re a dab hand at pop trivia, but many great quizzers crumble under the pressure.”
The competition will take place on May 25.
PA Media