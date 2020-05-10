Zoe Ball and Greg James to feature on Radio 2 PopMaster quiz

Zoe Ball, Greg James, Dotun Adebayo and Ronan Keating are set to compete against each other on the BBC Radio 2 quiz PopMaster.

The famous faces will compete across different Radio 2 programmes during one day.

Dermot O’Leary, Claudia Winkleman, Scott Mills and Ken Bruce will host different rounds of the quiz.

Ken Bruce will oversee the final (Yui Mok/PA)

Whatsapp Ken Bruce will oversee the final (Yui Mok/PA)

Bruce, who normally hosts the PopMaster quiz, will oversee the final of the competition.

The quiz sees competitors answer questions about music from the last six decades.

He said: “Our little daily pop quiz has become rather a thing.

“Having swept the nation into its clutches, it’s now venturing to other parts of Radio 2.

James will feature in the competition (Lia Toby/PA)

Whatsapp James will feature in the competition (Lia Toby/PA)

“From the comfort of my luxury abode, I look forward to quizzing some foolish fellow presenters who have agreed to take the plunge.

“Be warned, you may think you’re a dab hand at pop trivia, but many great quizzers crumble under the pressure.”

The competition will take place on May 25.

PA Media