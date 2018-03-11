Zayn Malik’s website crashes after he shares ‘leaked’ song

The former One Direction star announced on Twitter he was putting the Zayn x August Alsina – Don’t Matter (Remix) out for free on Sunday morning.

The Pillowtalk singer, 25, tweeted: “This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy.”

Within an hour #Don’tMatter was the site’s top trending hashtag worldwide.