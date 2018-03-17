Zayn Malik has unveiled a new, giant tattoo following his split from Gigi Hadid.

Zayn Malik debuts giant tattoo on the back of his neck

The former One Direction star, 25, has added to his collection with a rose inking on the back of his neck.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT He showed off the tattoo days after announcing the end of his relationship with the 22-year-old supermodel. But not everyone was convinced.

Gigi Hadid (Isabel Infantes/PA) One fan wrote: “A little bit too much”, and another said of the flower’s stem: “When his hair grows back it’s gonna look like a rat’s tail.” Neck yat A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 4:34pm PDT The singer already has plenty of tattoos and is even said to have an inking of ex-flame Hadid’s eyes on his chest.

Malik and Hadid confirmed earlier this week that they had split. The pair – who first got together in November 2015 – shared separate statements announcing the end of the relationship.

Malik said he had a “huge amount of respect and adoration” for Hadid, who said she was “forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons” the pair enjoyed.

Press Association