Zara McDermott shares video apology to ‘love of my life’ Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson have lived out much of their romance on screen (PA)

Zara McDermott has shared an emotional video tribute to ex-boyfriend Sam Thompson.

The former Love Island star said she is “forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock,” after she admitted to being unfaithful to the Made In Chelsea cast member.

She shared a video montage of the couple together and of home videos of Thompson, set to the song Over And Over Again by Nathan Sykes.

Text on the screen at the beginning says: “To the love of my life, I want you to know how much I adore you. This video will show you why.”

At the end the text reads: “I promise I will love you over and over again. ”

She captioned the video: “TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE…

“There aren’t enough words to describe how I feel about you. You are my favourite person, my truest love.

“I made this video montage for you of our memories over these last few years.

“I want to create a million more memories like these throughout the rest of my life… with you.

“I am sorry our journey hasn’t been the easiest, and I am forever wishing I could find a way to turn back the clock.

“Remember… you are everything. You are my moon and all my stars and everything in between. I miss you. I love you more and more every day.”

