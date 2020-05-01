Zach Braff pays tribute to his Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd

Zach Braff has paid tribute to his Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd, who has died at the age of 56 (Ian West/PA)

Zach Braff has paid tribute to his Scrubs co-star Sam Lloyd, who has died at the age of 56.

Lloyd, who played the lovable but bumbling lawyer Ted on the popular medical comedy, was diagnosed with a brain tumour and lung cancer last year, shortly after his wife Vanessa had given birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Weston.

His representative confirmed his death to the PA news agency.

Braff played John “JD” Dorian on Scrubs and in his tribute to Lloyd said “he could not have been a kinder man”.

He tweeted: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together.

“He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence also paid tribute on Twitter.

He said: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

As well as Scrubs, Lloyd, was also known for his work on sitcom Cougar Town.

Throughout his time on Scrubs, Lloyd, an accomplished musician, appeared with his real-life band The Blanks, an a cappella group, to perform a variety of covers.

In the show they appeared under various names, including Ted’s Band and The Worthless Peons.

