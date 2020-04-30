YouTube star Saffron Barker: I feel fitter than ever right now

YouTube star Saffron Barker has said that lockdown has made her “fitter than ever”.

The social media influencer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant said she is spending more time on exercise and “self-care”.

Barker, 19, is taking part in a four-hour livestream on YouTube this Thursday, featuring fellow YouTubers Jack Maynard and Colin Furze, and rappers Big Narstie and Lady Leshurr among others.

She told the PA news agency: “Probably the good things to have come out of lockdown … maybe that I am spending more time by myself.

“It’s weird. I feel like I am fitter than ever right now, so that I can’t complain about.

“I’m spending more time on self-care and taking time for me. Because, before this, I was so ridiculously busy I never had time to sit back and relax.

“And I probably have got closer to my family as well, which I didn’t think was possible.”

Barker said she has not seen her grandparents for two months and is missing them.

“The lowest for me is not seeing my family and friends. I miss my grandparents so, so, so much,” she said.

“And every time I FaceTime them – although I am grateful we have technology and we can FaceTime – it’s really sad.

“I miss them. It has been two months now since I have seen my grandparents. I am so close to them so normally I would see them all the time.”

Stream #WithMe will include challenges and surprises broadcast live from each star’s home, and viewers will be encouraged to donate to NHS Charities Together.

Barker will be joined by AJ and Curtis Pritchard and has been sent a sealed box of props that she will open as the challenge begins.

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals EMEA, said: “Now, more than ever, YouTube wants to bring people together.

“That’s why in our new YouTube Original, Stream #WithMe, we have enabled the coming together of an incredible line-up of Britain’s most-loved creators and voices to support, entertain and bring a bit of laughter to those at home and on the front lines.

“Life in isolation brings both difficult challenges and moments of joy. We hope this show brings the latter. We hope you’ll join us and Stream #WithMe”

– Stream #WithMe, a YouTube Original, launches on the platform on Thursday April 30 at 4pm.

