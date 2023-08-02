YouTube star MrBeast sues company running his fast-food chain over ‘inedible’ burgers

YouTube star MrBeast has sued his food-delivery service for his brand, MrBeast Burger, with claims that the company sent customers food that was “inedible” and “low quality”.

According to court documents obtained by People, the philanthropist - whose real name is James Stephen Donaldson - has filed the lawsuit against Virtual Dining Concepts. He first partnered with the company in 2020, when he launched the MrBeast Burger, making his brand a delivery-only restaurant.

However, in his lawsuit, MrBeast claimed that Virtual Dining Concepts hadn’t been prioritising the “quality” of his company’s food.

“Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products,” the complaint alleged.

The lawsuit also claimed that MrBeast’s “complaints about quality control fell on deaf ears”. The legal document noted that these complaints have ultimately impacted the YouTuber’s reputation.

“As a result, MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible,” the complaint continued.

According to People, the lawsuit also includes the negative reviews that MrBeast Burger’s items have received. Some of the “thousands” of reviews are about raw meat, cold food, and deliveries arriving in damaged packaging. The publication specified that one review in the lawsuit read: “It is sad that MrBeast would put his name on this.”

MrBeast’s complaint in the lawsuit also alleged that he’s been the one “who has borne the brunt of the (justified) attacks and criticisms,” and not Virtual Dining Concepts.

“MrBeast made every effort to cause Virtual Dining Concepts to fix these significant quality control problems as soon as he learned of them, but they refused and/or were incapable,” the lawsuit continued.

The lawsuit also claims that, in the midst of receiving negative reviews, MrBeast Burger has still made “millions of dollars”. However, the YouTuber himself has allegedly “not received a dime”.

In addition, the legal document alleged that Virtual Dining Concepts registered MrBeast-related trademarks, which they weren’t authorised to use, “without consent or knowledge”.

Two months before filing the lawsuit, MrBeast - who has more than 172m followers on YouTube - addressed some of the questions about his brand. After one fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in June to ask if MrBeast Burger was “done,” the YouTuber responded: “Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is I can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly.”

He continued his post by praising his snack brand, Feastables - foundered in January 2022 - which is known for selling its own chocolate bars.

“And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100 times more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about,” he added.

As part of its partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, MrBeast Burger became a virtual brand, with items now “available to order across the US for delivery only,” according to the food company’s website.

“MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation,” the site reads. “Customers can only order MrBeast Burger via the proprietary app or through major food delivery service apps.”

Along with “Beast Style Burger Combo,” some of the menu items include the “Karl’s Grilled Cheese,” name after YouTube star Karl Jacobs

The Independent has contacted Virtual Dining Concepts and Donaldson for comment.