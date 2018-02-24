Anna Geary waltzed to the top of the leaderboard on last week's Dancing With The Stars thanks to her flawless Charleston.

'You would have to question how good a liar they are' - DWTS star Anna Geary on contestants who 'don't want to win'

However, the Cork sports star (30) said she feels no pressure to replicate her perfect performance in tomorrow night's programme, with the show now entering its final stages.

"The way I see it, it's a new week and a completely different style of dance," she said. "It's not like when you're a sportsperson when you're competing against yourself to better your previous result.

"This is like learning a new dance again. "Everyone's been at the top of the leaderboard at some point, so I was there last week because the dance suited me better.

"If I don't do as well, I just remind myself that I'm not after disimproving, some dances just suit you better." With only four weeks left in the contest until the grand finale, rivalry is starting to intensify among the seven remaining contestants.

Competitive Anna, who's one of the bookies' favourites to win outright, admitted that while she'd love to lift the glitterball trophy, she's taking it one week at a time. When it comes to keeping cool, her background as a former Cork camogie captain and wellness coach is helping her stay grounded.

"Of course I want to win, and if anyone tells you they don't want to win you would have to question how good a liar they are," she said.

"While I want to win, if I think I could win is an entirely different question.

"I always said that all you can do is put yourself in a position where you can win, but you should never worry. I would never have worried if Cork were the favourites to win the All-Ireland or not. "You just have to focus on the performance. You can't control what the judges say or how the choreography goes. I just have to give my best performance possible." Anna said that as a contestant you can't be worrying about what the bookies predict, because one bad week can throw you off.

"If you start believing the hype about yourself, you're going nowhere, and my professional partner Kai's feedback is all I'm interested in," she said.

Tomorrow sees the celebs indulging in their 'guilty pleasures', with Anna dancing an American Smooth to Achy Breaky Heart.

Online Editors