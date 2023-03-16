You know you’re Irish when... 20 tell-tale signs that you truly belong to the Emerald Isle

With Paddy’s Day just around the corner, we look at some of the things that set us apart.

1. … as soon as the weather hits the mid-teens, you insist on having salad for dinner. Sixteen degrees? Far too hot to be slaving away in a kitchen, says you. Once the weather reaches these temperate heights, you forego hot meals in favour of an Irish salad. What’s an Irish salad, you ask? It’s whatever you damn well want it to be. Think a rolled-up slice of ham, dollop of coleslaw, sliced beetroot, a scattering of scallion and a cold hard-boiled egg. Maybe even some ridged crisps on the side. Pile it all onto the one plate et voilà. Dinner is served.

2. … you derive pleasure from seeing England lose in any sport. You’re not proud of it, but you can’t help yourself from indulging in this very specific schadenfreude. Whether it’s soccer, rugby or cricket, you’re always rooting for the opposition. Hell, England could be competing in curling and you would cheer on the other team. Sure, you couldn’t be listening to the English, could you?

3. ... you don’t say, ‘I am.’ You say, ‘I do be.’ Everyone knows this is a perfectly valid grammatical tense and you do be using it as a result.

4. ... you insert an ‘r’ into Chicago. It’s not ‘Chicago’. It’s ‘Chicargo’. And that’s that on that.

5. ... you have been known to put your own spin on the names of world leaders. Intellectually, you know that the well-known Democratic senator’s name is Bernie Sanders. When you open your mouth, it just comes out as ‘Bernie Saunders’. Likewise, you know that the prime minister of New Zealand is named Jacinda Ardern, but that doesn’t stop you from calling her ‘Jacinta Ahern’.

6. ... you are a small bit obsessed with death. Not in a creepy way, mind. Just in an Irish way. You make ‘Guess who’s dead?’ calls. You visit RIP.ie nearly as often as Facebook and Instagram. You whisht other people when the death notices are read on the radio. You go to wakes and say things like, ‘The undertaker did a lovely job, he really looked like himself.’ You don’t shy away from death. You embrace it.

7. ... you are a big bit obsessed with the weather. You could talk about it all day. Whether it’s scorchio, fierce close or Baltic, it dominates every small interaction you have. Not only that, but you insist on hushing everyone when the weather comes on in the evening, as though the forecast is going to be anything other than ‘10 degrees with a chance of rain’.

8. ... you accept the fact that our main evening news is on at a minute past six, no questions asked. In other countries, the news airs at 6pm. Not in Ireland. Here, our main evening news starts at the incredibly specific time of 6.01pm due to the Angelus being broadcast at 6pm. And we just go along with it! Mad, Ted.

9.... you don’t question the existence of red lemonade. Red lemonade? Bit of an oxymoron, isn’t it? After all, it’s hardly as though it’s made with red lemons. But you’re not judgemental of soft drinks. You accept them as they are, no questions asked.

10. ... you believe that “your man” and “your one” are perfectly valid descriptors. Are they specific? No. Are they helpful? Also no. We may be a nation of storytellers, but that doesn’t stop us from using, nay, abusing, these incredibly vague descriptors. The beauty of “your man” and “your one” is they can be used to describe absolutely anyone. It does not discriminate. “You know, your man.” “Who’s your man?” “Your man. You know him!” “Young Tommy from down the road?” “No! Your man.” “Joe Biden?” “That’s the one!”

11. ... you would rather be accused of manslaughter than accused of loving yourself. Heaven forbid! Even in this era of self-care and self-love, the worst thing an Irish person could hear said about themselves is, “she loves herself.” Usually reserved for people who have acquired notions and think they’re God’s gift, it is the ultimate put-down.

12. ... your mother still texts you if she hears that the civil service is hiring. It doesn’t matter whether you’re 19 or 39, if your mam catches wind the Civil Service are recruiting, you best believe you will get a text about it. “Just think about the job security!” she says. “And the pension! Lord have mercy, the pension.”

13. ... you’re not one to make a fuss. An Irish person could receive the elixir to eternal life and they would make minimal fuss over it. In fact they would probably say something like, “Ah sure, it’s grand, isn’t it? I was in and out in a few minutes. Hopefully we don’t meet any traffic on the way back now.”

14. ... you’re fierce private. There is a reason why “A guard wouldn’t ask you that” is practically an Irish proverb. Irish people may be nosy, but we would also kindly ask that you mind your own business and refrain from asking us anything about ourselves, our families, our work, our political beliefs or what we had for our dinner.

15. ... you have been known to clap out of time at a concert. You only need to watch an episode of The Late Late Show to know that, for whatever reason, Irish people are physically incapable of clapping along in time to music. Maybe it’s the excitement, maybe it’s the drink, or maybe the rhythm gene just bypassed us all, but alas, we’re just not able for it.

16. ... you would rather be swallowed up by the earth than just end a conversation. We’ve all been there: you’re having a conversation with someone and you’ve run out of things to talk about. Rather than just politely end the conversation there and then, Irish people insist on doing a dance where we act as though we’re holding the other person hostage. “I will leave you go,” we say. “Don’t let me keep you any longer!”

17. ... you haven’t been to Mass in years, but you still regularly namecheck God and Jesus Christ. You might be a lapsed Catholic but that doesn’t stop you from uttering phrases like, “God love him!” or “Jesus, Mary and Joseph” multiple times a day. It’s deep in your bones. Likewise, you’re not averse to saying prayers to St Anthony if you have lost your birth certificate, and you fully believe in lobbing a Child of Prague in the garden before a wedding.

18. ... you have caught yourself using ‘TG’ in texts. You laughed at older relatives for using it, yet here you are.

19. ... you privately scoff at Irish-Americans but still feel compelled to charm American tourists. Admit it. You roll your eyes when you hear Irish-Americans waxing lyrical about the old country and their ancestors from Youghal (pronounced to rhyme with ‘bugle’, of course.) Yet when you come face to face with one, you feel compelled to put on a little performance for them, lest they come away thinking Irish people aren’t friendly or hospitable. “Have you been to the Cliffs of Moher? Begosh and begorrah, you must go!”

20. ... you claim to dislike St Patrick’s Day, but deep down, you have a soft spot for it. The parades. The pints. The paddywhackery. The Tricolours. The ridiculous shamrock paraphernalia. The green milkshakes. The round-up of the regional parades on the evening news. The national monuments lit up in green. You know it’s a little much, a little cringey. You know it’s not an accurate representation of what it means to be Irish. But you would be lying if you said you didn’t like Paddy’s Day just a tiny bit. Sláinte.