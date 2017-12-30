Entertainment

Saturday 30 December 2017

You better turn up to receive this – music world reacts to Wiley MBE

He has been congratulated by industry figures.

By Press Association Reporters

Stars and prominent figures from the world of UK urban music have congratulated Wiley after the grime artist was awarded an MBE.

The award was announced as part of the New Year Honours alongside knighthoods for The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr and Bee Gee Barry Gibb.

Known as the “Godfather of Grime”, Wiley, whose real name is Richard Cowie, shared his approval on Twitter, changing his username to Wiley-MBE and writing “Big up the Queen dun kno” after the honour was made public on Friday night.

Meanwhile a host of artists congratulated the 38-year-old MC on social media.

DJ Target tweeted: “So proud of my brother @WileyUpdates receiving an MBE. Absolutely Amazing”, while MC CASSisDEAD wrote: “Congratulations…huge moment for you and all of us.”

On Instagram, rapper AM SNiPER said he was “mad proud” of the artist, artist Yxng Bane wrote: “Legend bro, legend” and DJ Locksmith, member of drum-and-bass band Rudimental, congratulated the star.

Mobo awards founder Kanya King tweeted her congratulations, while musician Example wrote: “you better turn up to receive this…congrats bro.”

BBC 1Xtra host Twin B tweeted: “Flipppppin ek! That’s a big deal broseph! Congrats G! You need to figure out the schwaaag for the palace visit lol!

Producer Zdot tweeted: “Congrats on the MBE @WileyUpdates fully deserved”, while Manchester grime collective Virus Syndicate wrote: “Wow massive congrats to the godfather @WileyUpdates he inspired us and many others like us. Big love my don.”

Press Association

