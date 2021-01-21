‘You are absolutely not ready’ – Bridgerton season two confirmed

Filming is due to begin in spring on the second season of the hit Netflix show Bridgerton.

Set in London in the 1800's, it proved a major ratings hit when it was released over Christmas.

The series action was told through the eyes of a mysterious character called Lady Whistledown, who was voiced by iconic actor Julie Andrews. Her newsletter was read by all the characters in the Regency-era drama to see what was happening in high society.

Fittingly, Netflix announced the second series as though it was coming from Lady Whistledown herself.

Read More

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion,” she said.

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Of course she also had advice for eager viewers excited to know more dirty details about the second season.

“Gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time,” she said.

“Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Bridgerton debuted on Netflix on Christmas day to much public success, with the streaming company projecting the show’s viewing figures to have hit 63m households within just 28 days.

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan portrays Penelope Featherington on the show, and has already excitedly shared the news on Twitter.

“I may have already been in costume fittings for season two and can guarantee you are absolutely not ready,” she said.

The Galway actress was first cast for the role back in 2019, only a year after her breakthrough in the hit Channel 4 show, Derry Girls.

Bridgerton is based on a series of best selling novels from author Julie Pottinger - who uses the pseudonym Julia Quinn.

It’s speculated that the second season will focus on the character Kate Sheffield from the novels, who has yet to make an appearance on the show.

When asked on Twitter who’s set to portray Kate next season, Coughlan responded: “I don’t know yet! But I’m so excited to meet her!!”

Irish Independent