Yazmin Oukhellou in hospital after Turkey car accident killed friend – report

She made her Towie debut in 2017.

By PA Reporters

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is reportedly in hospital after a car crash in Turkey that killed her friend Jake McLean.

Their car careered off a cliff in the tourist resort of Bodrum, according to The Sun newspaper.

Oukhellou made her Towie debut in 2017 and her relationship with co-star James Lock was documented on the reality TV show.

Towie star Harry Derbidge posted pictures of himself and Oukhellou on his Instagram stories and said he was wishing her a speedy recovery.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We are also providing support to the family of a British woman who has been hospitalised.”

