X Factor viewers were in stitches after a contestant walked off with her seat during the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

X Factor viewers see the funny side as singer walks off with her chair

The gruelling round of the ITV competition sees wannabes singing for a seat on one of the coveted six chairs in each judge’s category.

Hopeful Burgandy Williams was already sat down when judge Ayda Williams decided to swap her for someone else.

But as gripped viewers watched, she refused to relinquish her stool and started to carry it off the stage.

“Loool Burgundy… that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen… walking off with her chair,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“BURGUNDY TAKING HER CHAIR WITH HER LMAOOOOOOOOOO I’M SCREAMING,” said another.

“Absolutely creasing at Burgundy taking her chair with her,” said another, while one person commented with the hashtag “#Statement”.

One viewer declared it was “TV gold”.

The contestant’s move paid off, as judge Robbie Williams then decided to take Burgandy from his wife’s Overs category.

He then paired her with Panda Ross for his Groups.

X Factor continues on ITV.

