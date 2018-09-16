Entertainment

Sunday 16 September 2018

X Factor viewers predict Croydon contestant will win the show

Shan blew away the judges and fans with her performance of Never Enough.

X Factor contestant Shan (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)
X Factor contestant Shan (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames TV)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

X Factor viewers are already predicting that singing hopeful Shan will win this year’s competition.

The 25-year-old from Croydon blew the judges away with her powerful rendition of Never Enough on Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV show.

Sharp-tongued Simon Cowell told her: “I love you.”

Speaking to Shan backstage, he said: “That was absolute magic. Magic. Magic.”

Fans shared the panel’s opinion and said Shan would make it all the way to the end of the competition.

“Wow Shan! There’s a winner right there!! Literally made me cry, totally captivating performance!” one person posted on Twitter.

“Shan has the “winner” factor , this girl can be HUGE with a good production! Look after her, I think this is this years winner,” tweeted another.

“Shan is definitely the best and strongest so far. Clear winner material Cancel the rest of the show, crown her now,” said another.

X Factor continues on ITV.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top