X Factor viewers predict Croydon contestant will win the show

X Factor viewers are already predicting that singing hopeful Shan will win this year’s competition.

The 25-year-old from Croydon blew the judges away with her powerful rendition of Never Enough on Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV show.

Who agree's with Ayda!? Those were some AMAZING vocals

Rewatch her Audition here:

Sharp-tongued Simon Cowell told her: “I love you.”

Speaking to Shan backstage, he said: “That was absolute magic. Magic. Magic.”

Fans shared the panel’s opinion and said Shan would make it all the way to the end of the competition.

“Wow Shan! There’s a winner right there!! Literally made me cry, totally captivating performance!” one person posted on Twitter.

“Shan has the “winner” factor , this girl can be HUGE with a good production! Look after her, I think this is this years winner,” tweeted another.

"Shan has the "winner" factor , this girl can be HUGE with a good production! Look after her, I think this is this years winner"

“Shan is definitely the best and strongest so far. Clear winner material Cancel the rest of the show, crown her now,” said another.

Shan is definitely the best and strongest so far. Clear winner material Cancel the rest of the show, crown her now

X Factor continues on ITV.

Press Association