X Factor star Katie Waissel praises ambulance crew after suspected heart attack

Former X Factor star Katie Waissel has praised ambulance services after being taken to hospital following a suspected heart attack.

The singer revealed the incident on Instagram with a picture that appeared to show her in hospital.

The image also featured part of a Daily Mail article reading “NHS on its knees”.

But Waissel said the medical team that helped her were “beyond impeccable” and she was grateful for ongoing care in hospital.

She wrote: “Let me tell you, I was taken by ambulance yesterday for a suspected heart attack and @nhs @ldn_ambulance Watford general AND the ambulance services were / are amazing.

“I was initially told there was a wait by the ambulance call centre, but an ambulance was at my door within minutes.

“The entire team at Watford were / are beyond impeccable, and I am so grateful for your continued help!!

“So with this, if you’re experiencing a life threatening emergency, do not hesitate to call 999, they WILL come for you!!!”

Waissel competed on The X Factor in 2010 and was a Celebrity Big Brother housemate in 2016.