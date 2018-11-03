X Factor hit by sound issues on Fright Night

The X Factor was hit by sound issues on Saturday night, distorting the vocals of some of its performers.

A message flashed up on screen telling viewers: “We are sorry for the temporary interference in sound.”

We are sorry for the temporary interference in sound. — ITV (@ITV) November 3, 2018

Viewers called for ITV to axe the phone vote.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I thought my TV had finally given up on me after eight years but it’s just X Factor”.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield wrote: “Oh no!!! They’re all Daleks on the X Factor!!!!!”

The show had been pre-recorded on Saturday afternoon so there was no message to viewers from its host Dermot O’Leary.

I feel so bad, the contestants depend on there performance and your audio has ruined 2 of them 😡😡😡 sort it out X factor! The vote won’t be fair this week — Marnie (@marnie) November 3, 2018

The sound issues distorted contestants Danny Tetley and Anthony Russell’s performances.

One viewer joked that ex-judge Louis Walsh was “the real culprit” behind the sound issues.

And @basicallylewis wrote: “I thought they were doing the robot effect for Halloween”.

While @flump23 added: “Surely the votes need to be halted. We can’t hear them sing properly. It’s not fair on them.”

Surely the votes need to be halted. We can’t hear them sing properly. It’s not fair on them. @TheXFactor — Claire Jones (@flump23) November 3, 2018

By the sound of it the Daleks are smashing it on @TheXFactor tonight pic.twitter.com/e3Jn1bRufi — Chris Moyles (@ChrisMoyles) November 3, 2018

I thought they were doing the robot effect for Halloween but nah 😂😂 #Xfactor — lewis aitken ☃️ (@basicallylewis) November 3, 2018

An X Factor spokeswoman told the Press Association it was looking into the problems.

Press Association