World of their own - Westlife sales hit €25m for their comeback tour

Westlife clocked up estimated box office ticket sales of $29.9m (€25.1m) last year as part of the band's comeback tour.

That's according to figures from trade industry journal, Pollstar, which show the band's two sell-out gigs at Croke Park in Dublin in July generated €9.8m at the box office.

The sell-out shows at the GAA's headquarters played to 148,470 fans over the two days and helped catapult Westlife into the world's top-100 tours after years of inactivity for the group.

The combined two Croke Park performances were ranked in the top-20 international box office performances for last year, according to Pollstar.

Across the globe last year, Westlife played to 381,984 fans, ranking the group at 63 in the top 100 tours globally last year.

The triumphant box office return for Westlife last year came seven years after the band split up in 2012.

Their stellar performance last year coincided with the current assets - made up of cash and money owed by debtors - at the entertainment firm owned by Westlife member Nicky Byrne, increasing sharply last year.

New accounts lodged by Nicky Byrne's Studz Entertainment Ltd show that the value of the company's cash and money owed increased more than six-fold from €79,104 to €505,475 in the 12 months to the end of last October.

The Pollstar figures also show that it was also a very lucrative year for singer-somngwriter Hozier.

His concerts generated $15.08m (€12.7m) at the box office when he played to 326,670 fans across the world.

His busy touring schedule took place following the March 2019 release of his second studio album, Wasteland, Baby! which debuted at Number One on both sides of the Atlantic.

However, artists' income from live performance in 2020 has collapsed due to the pandemic, with many tentatively re-scheduling their planned 2020 concerts for next year.

Herald