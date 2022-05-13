With seven wins under our belt, maybe we’ve had all our Eurovision glory and should just sit it out for a while

EUROVISION is like the World Cup in my house – the joy, the tears, the endless supply of snacks, the hours spent roaring at the television.

Having pretty much zero interest in sport, I don’t have the same opportunities for shouting at the TV as other men my age.

The giddy excitement and more-than-passing knowledge I exhibit about the Eurovision when the competition comes around each year leaves some people I know looking like they have shelled out for only half a botox treatment, with one eyebrow permanently frozen in an elevated position.

Ireland’s Brooke Scullion was genuinely robbed last night, when her song That’s Rich failed to make it through the semi-finals despite what can only be described as the performance of a lifetime, combining her banging pop tune with staging that would make Britney herself weep.

Throwing in a chorus of “Olé, olé, olé, olé” at the end of her performance, in a massive wink to her home fans after whipping the Turin crowd into a frenzy, was the glacé cherry on top.

The hashtag #robbed was justifiably trending on Irish social media after the votes came in.

As if to further the football metaphor, comedian Oliver Callan quipped: “I’m fuming here! Poor Brooke! Who was handling the votes?! Thierry Henry?”

Fellow comedian Alison Spittle offered a genuine way out of the misery for fans, proposing an alternative final for all the acts who got knocked out. I’d watch it.

Along with the performance, the song itself benefited from having a) a catchy name, b) a verse and chorus that you could actually tell apart from each other and c) a driving beat and distinctive vocals that would not be out of place on Spin FM.

Brooke Scullion, from Bellaghy, Co Derry, is a natural-born pop star who radiates charisma, and will shortly be back working with her mentor Meghan Trainor, of All About That Bass fame.

She got knocked down, she got back up again, and tweeted shortly after the bad news came in: “Beyond proud of this experience, thank you to my wonderful team. I will never forget Eurovision. Onto the next…”

So if the song was great, the performance was a knockout and 23-year-old Brooke is a star in the making, why didn’t this all work? Why didn’t Brooke at least get a chance to go to the final and be in with a shot of adding to Ireland's seven titles?

The voting system for the Eurovision makes Northern Ireland in the 1960s look like the Model UN.

In each of the two semis, from which 10 of 17 acts go through to the final, 50pc of the votes are texted in by the public and 50pc are decided by a jury of music industry professionals. It’s the same in the final, but five founding countries – France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the UK – go through automatically.

Since the introduction of the semi-finals in 2004, Ireland has failed to reach the final nine times. Our last final was in 2018, and our last top-ten placing was Jedward in 2011.

The industry pros are involved because, you know… Lordi. And I’m sorry Norway (Give That Wolf A Banana) but nobody needs that right now.

Added to this, the public voting is notoriously partisan. Sweden always vote for Norway, Slovenia vote for Serbia, nobody votes for the United Kingdom (they got zero votes last year), and so on.

In fairness, this organised shambles did manage to give us an amazing winner in Italy last year. I still don’t know what the song was called, or what the band Maneskin were saying, but I know that I liked it, and so did several hundred million other people.

So how can Ireland go back to the glory days of winning the Eurovision again?

That’s the wrong question. Should winning the Eurovision even be something we aspire to or waste time getting outraged about?

With seven wins under our belt, maybe we’ve had all our Eurovision wins and should just sit it out for a while.

The last thing we need is a Tribunal of Inquiry on Certain Eurovision Related Matters chaired by a former Supreme Court justice to deal with the kind of public outcry that only seems to emerge in Ireland when people have to wait at the airport for a bit or are told they should drive their car less.

Irish musicians should just keep writing great songs and knocking out stellar performances on their own terms and not care less whether they get to the finals in Kyiv next year.

The most important thing now is that Ukraine emerge the winners.

The song by folk-rap act Kalush Orchestra, Stefania, is objectively dreadful, but unfortunately for music, this year even more than usual, that’s not the point.

Under Vladimir Putin, Russia’s state broadcaster has invested heavily in Eurovision, with the goal of winning the competition, which would mean hosting it, offering a propaganda and prestige bonus for the despotic regime.

However, Russia was expelled from this year’s competition. They should have been left in, so that through a series of nul points after nul points as each country’s votes roll in, the criminally misled Russian viewers – who are currently only exposed to heavily censored, state-approved media – could see what the rest of the world thinks of Putin’s murderous campaign in Ukraine.

So roll on Saturday. There’ll be no Irish finalist to cheer for, but I’ll be shouting at the TV so hard the neighbours will probably call the guards.