Winner of Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity crossover special crowned

Vernon Kay has been crowned the winner of The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity (IAC) crossover special after being unmasked as Koala (ITV/PA)

Vernon Kay has been crowned the winner of The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity (IAC) crossover special after being unmasked as Koala.

The two ITV programmes joined to mark the return of IAC to Australia after two years in Wales due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

The TV presenter, 48, secured the title after delivering two lively performances and beating three other former IAC campmates.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Wearing a pink tutu and supported by a troupe of dancers dressed as gold stars, Kay sang Could It Be Magic by Take That for his first song.

For his second performance, he gave a powerful version of If I Can Dream by Elvis Presley.

None of the judges correctly guessed it was Kay, with Mo Gilligan thinking it could have been TV presenter Nick Knowles and Rita Ora guessing it might have been TV personality Jake Quickenden.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Kay’s performances beat singer Sinitta, who came second after being unmasked as Kangaroo.

For her first song, she performed Lush Life by Zara Larsson while dressed in a blue shiny jacket with gold chains and sunglasses.

In her second performance to try and clinch the crown, she gave an upbeat rendition of Just Got Paid by Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor, and Sigala.

Ora was the only one to previously guess it could be Sinitta but she did not lock it in as her final answer.

Video of the Day

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Earlier in the episode, it was revealed Cockroach was tenor Russell Watson.

Davina McCall correctly guessed it was the singer as she thought his gladiator-themed outfit was a reference to his battle with a brain tumour.

For his performance, the singer belted out Go The Distance by Michael Bolton from the Disney film Hercules, with Gilligan describing the rendition as “breathtaking”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Alison Hammond was also revealed to be Witchetty Grub after she removed IAC’s recognisable bubble helmet as part of her costume.

The TV presenter sang a lively version of M People’s classic track Moving On Up as she took to the stage.

None of the judges guessed Hammond was behind the mask, with Jonathan Ross feeling it might be Katie Price and Ora guessing it was Carol Vorderman.

McCall opted for Lisa Snowdon, while Gilligan thought it might be Gemma Collins.

The crossover special opened with the four former campmates performing Down Under by Men At Work together.

Regular host Joel Dommett, who appeared on IAC in 2016, returned to present the show.