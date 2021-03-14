Winner crowned in Dancing On Ice final

Sonny Jay has been crowned the champion of Dancing On Ice.

The radio DJ and his professional partner Angela Egan saw off competition from Faye Brookes, who finished second, and won the public vote during Sunday’s final.

The pair performed a Bolero routine for their final skate, which was inspired by judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s 1984 Winter Olympics figure skating performance.

Following his final performance, Capital Radio presenter Jay said: “I can’t believe it – I wanted to come out of this competition being able to skate with a beer in my hand, now I can do that and I’ve won the whole thing.

“I feel like I’ve completed life.”

After being named champion, he added: “That is mental, thank you so much.”

Earlier in the final, after Jay’s first performance, judge John Barrowman said he was “skating like a pro out there”.

He added: “This partnership I love watching.”

After his Popeye-inspired routine, Torvill said: “It’s got a lot of difficulty in there, but you don’t miss a beat when you’re skating to it.

“Also, you have got this fantastic personality.”

After being named runner-up, Brookes said: “All I wanted to do was get here.

“I did it as a personal challenge and it couldn’t have gone to a better guy.”

She got a perfect score for her Swan Lake routine earlier in the final.

After her performance, Dean said: “Your skating has just come to fruition and tonight was just so beautiful.”

Earlier in the final former athlete Colin Jackson was voted out of the competition by the public, despite earning a perfect score for both of his performances.

Jay and Brookes earned only one full set of 10s from the judges during Sunday’s show.

Ole ole, ole ole! Pass the sunscreen, because @ColinJackson and Klabera's Showcase is Hot Hot HOT âï¸😎 pic.twitter.com/MokeerPalD — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 14, 2021

The final also saw Torvill and Dean perform together.

Previously eliminated contestants including media personality Rebekah Vardy, former skier Graham Bell and actor Jason Donovan took to the ice for a final time for a group routine during Sunday’s final.

The Dancing On Ice final was brought forward after injury and illness forced a number of contestants to withdraw.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and actor Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.

PA Media