William Friedkin obituary: The stormy life of ‘Hurricane Billy’, director of the Exorcist and French Connection

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director who brought chilling intensity to two generational touchstones of the 1970s, the gritty police drama “The French Connection” and the demonic-possession freakout “The Exorcist,” died on August 7 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 87.

Friedkin – nicknamed Hurricane Billy for his turbulent personality and raging ambition – emerged from the Chicago slums determined to get noticed. He entered showbusiness at age 16 as a TV mailroom gofer. He was soon directing programmes, and he grabbed the attention of producers with a documentary that helped save the life of a Black death-row inmate in Illinois.

In a checkered filmmaking career spanning 50 years, Friedkin was regarded as both a cinematic pacesetter, responsible for two box-office juggernauts, and a director who struggled to replicate the commercial and critical highs of his heyday in the early 1970s.

His commercial breakout was “The French Connection” (1971), a low-budget crime drama starring the relatively unknown Gene Hackman as a New York police detective on the trail of a heroin shipment.

Determined to enhance the routine police procedural he’d been handed, Friedkin executed one of the most harrowing chase sequences ever filmed as Hackman’s character, driving through actual Brooklyn traffic, chases a suspect aboard an elevated subway train.

Beyond capturing panic in the streets with cinéma-vérité flourishes, the film was an exploration of moral ambiguity: Hackman’s dirty, racist cop, with all his flaws, is contrasted with a debonair and elusive drug kingpin, played by Spanish actor Fernando Rey.

“The French Connection,” which the American Film Institute ranks among the top 100 movies, unexpectedly won five Oscars, including for best picture, best director and best actor (awarded to Hackman). Friedkin followed with “The Exorcist” (1973), which broke ground in the horror genre with (literally) head-spinning sacrilege and bloodcurdling violence perpetrated against an innocent child and all who attempt to help her. Film critic Roger Ebert admiringly called it “exploitation of the most fearsome resources of the cinema.”

With a cast headed by Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow and newcomer Linda Blair as the possessed girl, it became one of the highest-earning movies of all time and the first horror drama to earn an Academy Award nomination for best picture. Friedkin also received a nomination for his directing.

Friedkin’s back-to-back triumphs afforded him carte blanche in Hollywood. “I had come from a one-room apartment in Chicago to the finest hotel suites in the world, first-class air travel, the finest tables in the best restaurants, beautiful women who sought my company, top of the line all the way,” he wrote in his 2013 memoir, “The Friedkin Connection”.

But his rapid ascent to the top of Hollywood’s directing ranks was followed by a succession of high-profile flops, including the action film “Sorcerer” (1977) and the murder mystery “Cruising” (1980). Gay rights groups protested about the latter, starring Al Pacino as a cop going undercover in same-sex bars, as an offensive portrayal of gay life.

Friedkin’s diminished reputation was not helped, he conceded, by his bridge-burning attitude toward studio executives and his ruthless treatment of people on set. He said he would do anything – he would belittle or even slap an actor – to achieve greater urgency on-screen. He recalled slapping a real priest who appeared in “The Exorcist” and who failed to come through with convincing tears. His actions, he explained in his autobiography, were motivated by a drive for artistry and status. “I embody arrogance, insecurity and ambition that spur me on as they hold me back,” he wrote. “My character flaws remain for the most part unhealed. There’s no point in saying I’ll work on them.” Friedkin often recounted feeling humiliated as a newcomer to Hollywood in 1965. He was hired to direct an episode of the TV series “The Alfred Hitchcock Hour” and Hitchcock, whom he idolised, arrived on the set, criticised him for not wearing a tie and walked away.

A few years later, Friedkin won the top prize from the Directors Guild of America for “The French Connection” and made a point of seeking out Hitchcock in the audience. “I had a rented tux and one of those snap-on bow ties,” he recalled. “I snapped my tie at him and said, ‘How do you like the tie now, Hitch?’ He just stared at me. He didn’t remember at all, but of course I did.”

He was born in Chicago on August 29, 1935, to Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. His father, a clothing salesman, struggled to make a living. His mother, an operating-room nurse, lost an eye in a freak accident involving a tray of surgical instruments.

Friedkin rarely opened a book in school and mostly excelled at basketball and shoplifting. (“My only distinction,” he wrote, “was as the high school’s bad boy.”) He was in his 20s when, after visiting an art house cinema, he became fascinated by Orson Welles and exciting European filmmakers including Ingmar Bergman, Jean-Luc Godard and Henri-Georges Clouzot.

Working in movies, Friedkin proved a capable journeyman with the Sonny and Cher vehicle “Good Times” (1967), the striptease musical “The Night They Raided Minsky’s” (1968) and the landmark gay drama “The Boys in the Band” (1970). He was then offered “The French Connection”, which was not considered a prestige project. The studio forced him to take Hackman in the central role of Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle, a cop on the brink of burnout. Friedkin, who faulted the actor for judging the character rather than accepting his darkness, constantly needled Hackman about, perhaps, finding a day job other than acting.

“I would get his anger to a point where he would finish a take filled with rage and then walk off the set for the rest of the day,” Friedkin once told an interviewer. “That’s exactly what I wanted.” Made on a budget of about $2 million, “The French Connection” took in more than $50 million.

