Will Young on why The Masked Singer was ‘one of the highlights of my career’

Will Young has said appearing on The Masked Singer was one of the highlights of his career because it allowed him to sing classical music on TV.

The singer, who rose to fame on Pop Idol 20 years ago, was unmasked as Lionfish during Saturday’s episode of the surreal ITV programme, after he found himself in the sing-off against fellow contestant Firework.

Appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday, the 42-year-old spoke of his pride at singing Nessun Dorma by Giacomo Puccini on the show.

He said: “It was so much fun and, you know, one of the things – and I really mean this – I’m so proud of myself.

“It’s one of the highlights of my career, singing Nessun Dorma, because when would I get the chance to sing classical music on TV?”

Young attempted to disguise his voice on the show and said being unmasked made him feel “liberated”.

He sang Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You for the movie-themed week and was correctly guessed by panellists Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

He said: “It was really interesting because when I got unmasked, I felt like I’d been liberated because I could sing as me again. It was like I’d re-found singing.

“But, you know, it is such a fun show to do. It’s the perfect month for it to come out, because January is always a bit miserable.

“It’s a great family show, everyone’s so lovely.”

Young also revealed that only his nephew had correctly guessed his identity on the show.

Speaking about the secrecy surrounding the programme, he said: “I found that difficult, because I’m a bit of a blabbermouth, to be honest, particularly when I’m watching it with my nephews and nieces.

“My nephew actually guessed it was me. He’s 10, Maxwell, and he sent me a message saying ‘Do you sing opera?’

“And I went ‘I don’t know what you mean, Maxwell. Anyway, how’s your homework?’”

– The Masked Singer, which is on ITV and ITV Hub, continues on Saturdays at 7pm.