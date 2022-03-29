Will Smith vs Chris Rock and the Oscars slap heard around the globe

A famous actor strikes someone and his peers immediately excuse it: we learned at this year’s Oscars that, as per time immemorial, powerful Hollywood men can more or less behave as they please. So much for the ultimate message of the MeToo scandals of recent years, which was meant to shackle those prone to unacceptable behaviour. Will Smith hit someone on live television and got away with it, because he’s Will Smith. That’s the event for which the 2022 Oscars will be remembered.

It was the impunity that was initially so shocking - the mere fact that Smith believed it was something he could just carry out, then retake his seat. But what was more shocking still, in the seconds and minutes that followed, was the realisation that he had been right. During the break that followed, actors and flunkies swarmed to assist and console Smith, not Rock, who in the immediate aftermath was left gazing offstage, presumably looking for help that never arrived.

Yes, his joke - made at the expense of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia - was in poor taste. And yes, it wasn’t Rock’s first dig at Pinkett Smith. (At the 2016 ceremony, which the actress boycotted for its lack of diversity, he said: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”)

But why didn’t Smith think to fire back in his Best Actor acceptance speech, which was all but certain to follow a few minutes later? The answer was that he knew he didn’t need to: Hollywood’s old protective mechanisms would kick in, and his mess would be quickly swept up. In that profoundly tense acceptance speech, Smith may have apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to his victim. And the fact that he was dancing genially at the Vanity Fair after-party a few hours later, while telling reporters it had “been a beautiful night”, suggested that displays of remorse were not high on the to-do list.

Will he be held accountable at a later date? Don’t hold your breath.

Only a few piped up in condemnation: one such voice belonged to the director Judd Apatow, who initially suggested on Twitter that Smith’s actions “could have killed” the comedian, adding: “That’s pure out-of-control rage and violence... They are not freshmen in the world of Hollywood and comedy. He lost his mind.” Perhaps a quiet word was had that Team Will, or at least Team Let’s Not Rush To Judgment, Guys, was the most advantageous side to take - because the tweet was quickly deleted.

To those of us watching at home, however, the reality was depressingly straightforward. It was a moment of shame for both the star and the Academy.

Why wouldn’t you jump to the defence of your wife, asks Afua Hagen

In a way, Will Smith warned us that the 2022 Oscars wasn’t going to be just another awards ceremony. He even announced on Instagram that he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith “got all dressed up to choose chaos”, as the couple got ready for the glitziest awards ceremony since the pandemic. And choose chaos they certainly did.

This should have been Smith’s night. But just minutes before the prize for which he was hotly tipped to win was announced, Smith’s night went left. And, while I do not condone violence in any way, shape or form, I can understand how the star of King Richard ended up smacking Chris Rock across the face.

I, for one, am sick of hearing black women being publicly criticised, but was especially appalled to hear it on Hollywood’s biggest night. Clearly, Smith was sick of this too, and jumped to wife Jada’s defence over the “joke” about her look, where she was the punchline.

And why wouldn’t you jump to the defence of your wife in the face of such an ugly and hurtful comment? I would certainly want to defend any of my loved ones against a snide remark. Especially one made in public, making fun of a medical condition. In the words of @TherealNihal on Twitter: “Words do hurt, and a punch in the face does, too.” The joke stung even more because Chris Rock has made a documentary about black women and the struggles they face, especially as regards their hair. So he knows first-hand what an emotive issue it can be – certainly not fair game for cheap laughs – yet he decided it was a useful comedy target.

We have been the butt of too many jokes for too long. Who can forget former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes telling guest Dr Zoe Williams that her Afro hair reminded him of “an alpaca” and he just wanted to pet it, or E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic saying actress Zendaya’s locks “looked like they smelled like patchouli and weed”. These micro-aggressions take their toll.

Slapping someone on stage at the Oscars, for whatever reason, certainly isn’t the right way to send a message. I would have preferred Will Smith to have used words to defend his wife, if he felt he needed to at all. And if Pinkett Smith had been the one to deliver the slap, or a much-deserved rebuke, who among us could have blamed her?