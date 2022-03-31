Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars draws 66 complaints from viewers

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars caused 66 people to complain to the Federal Communications Commission, the US regulator for television.

The moment, which was seen by around 15 million people in the US, drew a range of complaints, but many focussed on the fact that children could have witnessed the incident.

TMZ, who obtained the list of complaints, told how one viewer from Texas called the incident “devastating” while another from California said they were “disturbed”.

While there were only 66 official complaints from US viewers, numerous celebrities have criticised Smith’s reaction to the joke.

Smith has since publicly apologised to Rock for the incident and the comedian commented on it at a recent stand-up show in Boston. “I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that,” said Rock. “And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Rock has denied claims that he and Smith have spoken and cleared the air.