Will.i.am wishes Cheryl good luck ahead of TV schedule clash

The Voice star Will.i.am and singer Cheryl have declared their support for each other before their two TV shows go head-to-head.

The Voice star Will.i.am and singer Cheryl have declared their support for each other before their two TV shows go head-to-head.

The Voice UK, on ITV, features coaches Olly Murs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones back in their red chairs.

Meanwhile, new BBC One show The Greatest Dancer with dance captains Cheryl, Broadway star Matthew Morrison and Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, kicks off at the same time on Saturday night.

The Black Eyed Peas star, who reached number 4 in the UK charts with Cheryl in 2008 on the track Heartbreaker, wrote to her on Twitter saying: “It looks like both of our shows are on at the same time…”

@CherylOfficial it looks like both of our shows #theVOICEuk on @itv & #thegreatestdancer on the @bbc are on at the same time...



I have “3WORDS” for the both of us...



(Good luck tonight)



I’m proud of you!!! pic.twitter.com/UVEr8yvXvO — will.i.am (@iamwill) January 5, 2019

Referencing the name of another of the tracks they collaborated on, he said: “I have “3WORDS for the both of us…

“(Good luck tonight).

“I’m proud of you!!!”

Singer Cheryl replied: “I love you.”

The greatest dancer starts tomorrow night 8pm on BBC1.. right after the Michael McIntyre show. I’m excited for you to see it .. 🥳🥂💃🏻 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) January 4, 2019

Murs previously laughed off the competition between the shows, telling the Press Association: “The Greatest Dancer is already here on The Voice.

“They should scrap the show!”, he quipped.

“I’m already here. I’m already the greatest dancer – dad dancing”.

And Will.i.am, who has been on The Voice since its inception, had said: “There are a lot of TV shows. We are up against Instagram too.”

Press Association