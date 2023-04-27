Wild Youth to appear on this week’s Late Late Show ahead of Eurovision

Wild Youth are representing Ireland with their song 'We Are One.' (Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno/WireImage) — © WireImage

The Dublin band, made up of Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter, Callum McAdam, and David Whelan, will represent Ireland at the Eurovision on May 9.

They will perform at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in front of an audience of 160 million people tuning in around the world.

Their Eurovision entry, We Are One, was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

Wild Youth have a string of top hits domestically and have toured with names including Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi and Westlife.

This comes after the band announced recently that it had “cut all ties” with creative director Ian Banham over recent social media comments.

RTÉ confirmed that Mr Banham is “no longer a member of Ireland's Eurovision 2023 team”.

Meanwhile, Tubridy will also speak to the Irish woman gracing the cover of this month’s edition of British Vogue, Sinéad Burke.

Burke will chat about what it feels like to be a little person fronting one of the world's best-known magazines and how attending the Met Gala in New York was the scariest thing she has ever done.

The writer will also speak about why she feels there is no reason the change she has spearheaded in the fashion world can't be applied everywhere to make the world more accessible for people with disabilities.

The projects from The Late Late Big Repair Challenge will also be revealed on Friday night’s show.

Participants had just five weeks to restore items that were fit for the skip but close to their hearts.

Tubridy will also be joined in studio by their mentors, Home Rescue: The Big Fix's Pete the Builder and Gaff Goddess Laura De Barra.

There will also be music from Dublin singer-songwriter Saibh Skelly.