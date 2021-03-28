| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Why would you forgive someone who stole the timeless beauty of your childhood?’ – Gareth O’Callaghan reveals horrific abuse he suffered

The former DJ tells Barry Egan about the horrific abuse he suffered as a child, battling depression, his diagnosis with a fatal condition, and the healing power of love

Gareth O'Callaghan: &lsquo;I am at peace with the prospect that I will die from this illness at some point&rsquo;. Photo: Clare Keogh Expand
Gareth O'Callaghan and his wife, Paula Expand
Gareth O'Callaghan in the 2FM studios Expand
Gareth O'Callaghan as a boy Expand
Gareth has thought a lot about the prospect of assisted suicide. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Gareth O'Callaghan with his old colleague Gay Byrne Expand

Close

Gareth O'Callaghan: &lsquo;I am at peace with the prospect that I will die from this illness at some point&rsquo;. Photo: Clare Keogh

Gareth O'Callaghan: ‘I am at peace with the prospect that I will die from this illness at some point’. Photo: Clare Keogh

Gareth O'Callaghan and his wife, Paula

Gareth O'Callaghan and his wife, Paula

Gareth O'Callaghan in the 2FM studios

Gareth O'Callaghan in the 2FM studios

Gareth O'Callaghan as a boy

Gareth O'Callaghan as a boy

Gareth has thought a lot about the prospect of assisted suicide. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gareth has thought a lot about the prospect of assisted suicide. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Gareth O'Callaghan with his old colleague Gay Byrne

Gareth O'Callaghan with his old colleague Gay Byrne

/

Gareth O'Callaghan: ‘I am at peace with the prospect that I will die from this illness at some point’. Photo: Clare Keogh

Barry Egan Twitter Email

It was Gareth O’Callaghan’s 60th birthday last Wednesday. He and his wife Paula spent the afternoon in their back garden in Cork. “We listened to music,” he says, “and relaxed in the unexpected sunshine.”

The former RTÉ broadcaster deserves a bit of sunshine in his life. In March 2018 he was diagnosed with an incurable neurological disorder, multiple system atrophy (MSA), and he retired later that year. He doesn’t know how long he has to live.

Gareth’s latest book, his seventh, What Matters Now: A Memoir of Hope and Finding a Way Through the Dark, is published this week. It is an extraordinary read.

Most Watched

Privacy