Who is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma, Viscountess Weymouth?

Emma, Viscountess Weymouth has been announced as a contestant on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Born in London to a British mother and Nigerian father, she was raised in South Kensington where she was head girl at Queen’s Gate School, and later studied History of Art at University College London.

She married Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, in 2013 and became the chatelaine of the Longleat Estate in Wiltshire.

Meet Viscountess and chef Emma Weymouth. Ready to take on another title. #Strictly star 2019! ✨https://t.co/9aEIHdywK0 pic.twitter.com/9Pp4M4XEop — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2019

She is particularly involved in Longleat’s project to help save the Northern White Rhino and its work with the charity Tusk.

As well as running the safari park and raising two young sons, the 33-year-old is a businesswoman, chef, model and philanthropist.

In 2015 she launched Emma’s Kitchen at Longleat, a space for her to share her love of food and cooking using the backdrop of the original kitchens within Longleat House.

Emma Weymouth (Ian West/PA)

The viscountess is also a contributing editor for British Vogue, makes regular appearances as a guest chef on James Martin’s Saturday Morning TV show and is a model and ambassador for various brands.

