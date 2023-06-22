Who is Ryan Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly – and who else is represented by Ireland’s ‘agent to the stars?’

Frequently referred as 'Ireland's agent to the stars', Noel Kelly looks after the biggest broadcasting names in the country.

Pat Kenny, Dermot Bannon, Claire Byrne, Kathryn Thomas, and Joe Duffy are all part of the NK Management stable.

Many working in the industry consider him one of the most powerful and influential players in Irish showbiz.

Despite this, he has said in the past he is 'not interested in the limelight'.

Kelly began his career in Sales and Marketing working with companies such as Cadbury Ireland, before establishing CMS Marketing a Marketing, Promotional and Event Management Company which he still runs today.

He recognised a gap in the market for managing presenters and set up his talent agency.

He worked with the late Gerry Ryan and Tubridy and in 2009 watched his two biggest names compete for the Late Late Show gig.

On the NK Management website, it says that Kelly “advises, negotiates and represents the best interests of our celebrity clients in all commercial dealings.”

Earlier this year it was reported that profits after tax at the Dublin management agency more than doubled to €404,085 last year.

In a 2011 interview with the Irish Independent he said: “I get upset when people have a go at my clients - they're almost like my children to me. I am very protective of them.”

In the same interview he said: "I am very choosy about who I take on. I turn down people all the time if I don't think the fit is right or if I don't think their attitude is right.

“I don't want to work with people who feel the world owes them a living - I admire those willing to put the hard graft in."

He has also served as a long-time director on the board of Adi Roche's Chernobyl Children International charity.

Yesterday when news of the payments first broke, NK Management were cited in RTE's statement. The national broadcaster stated that 'payments were instead made directly by RTÉ to Mr Tubridy’s agent (on his behalf).'

NK Management said there is ‘no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or Nk management’, and that 'sole responsibility lay with RTE'.

The statement read: “We were made aware today of RTÉ’s statement concerning its accounting treatment and public declarations of payments made to Ryan Tubridy. These are matters for which RTÉ has sole responsibility and accountability.

“There is no issue whatsoever in relation to the payments being properly and lawfully due and there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Ryan Tubridy or NK Management. These issues are solely concerned with RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment and public declarations in respect of such lawful payments.”