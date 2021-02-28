Who is nominated for the Golden Globes 2021?

There is a strong showing for Irish and British talent among the nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes, with BBC's Normal People garnering a string of nods.
Here are the nominees in the main categories:
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Emily In Paris
Ted Lasso
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Lily Collins (Emily In Paris)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honour)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
David Fincher (Mank)
Regina King (One Night In Miami)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
James Corden (The Prom)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night In Miami)
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
