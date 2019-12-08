Who is I’m A Celebrity…. winner Jacqueline Jossa?

Jacqueline Jossa shot to fame as Lauren Branning in EastEnders, but has hit the headlines in recent years for her personal life.

The actress is married to former The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne, with whom she has two daughters, Ella, four, and Mia, one.

The pair briefly split last year, less than 12 months after getting married, but reconciled after Osborne took part in Celebrity Big Brother just over a year ago.

Dan Osborne and Jacqueline Jossa (Ian West/PA)

Jossa joined EastEnders in 2010 and played the role in 2018, taking over from Madeline Duggan.

It was announced she was leaving the BBC soap in 2017, alongside her on-screen sister Lorna Fitzgerald and her last scenes aired in February 2018.

Before she went in the jungle, she said she expected her former co-stars to be surprised she was taking part.

She said: “I think people think I am a pushover or a doormat.

“I also think some people pity me. I want to show I am fine, I am up for a laugh and that I will go for it and try my best.”

Jossa and Osborne have been tabloid fixtures amid rumours of his infidelity.

While they were in the jungle, her campmate and Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly claimed to her that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

After the reports emerged, Osborne tweeted: “No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team. Keep smashing it in that jungle and I can not wait to see you when you get out @jacquelineMjos.”

No matter how much they try breaking us, we are and will always remain a team. Keep smashing it in that jungle and I can not wait to see you when you get out @jacquelineMjos ❤️ Please keep voting for Jac, she deserves to win this show!! 🐊🕷❤️ pic.twitter.com/IBBbZHLUU2 — Daniel Osborne (@DannyO) December 6, 2019

Jossa said the most difficult part of being in I’m A Celebrity was being herself rather than acting a role, as she has never done that before.

Before she went on the show, she said: “My old colleagues on EastEnders are going to be shocked,” she said. “I don’t think they can imagine me in there. I don’t like creatures. It is not my thing.”

Asked how it would feel to win, she said: “Obviously I would love to win but you don’t go into it wanting to.

“This is one of those shows where you come out feeling proud of what you have done. If doing this programme opens doors for me then that would be so exciting.

“There are loads of things I would love to do, both acting and presenting.”

