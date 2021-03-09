Who could replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan is leaving Good Morning Britain.

Here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace him on the ITV news show.

– Richard Madeley

Expand Close Richard Madeley (Dominic Lipinski/PA) / Facebook

Richard Madeley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Richard Madeley has previously stood in for Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

He presented This Morning on ITV between 1988 and 2001 and has a wealth of experience in live broadcasting.

– Adil Ray

Expand Close Adil Ray (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Adil Ray (Ian West/PA)

Comedian and television presenter Adil Ray already works occasionally as a host on Good Morning Britain, and could be in line to replace Morgan on a permanent basis.

– Kay Burley

Expand Close Kay Burley (Dominic Lipinski/PA) / Facebook

Kay Burley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kay Burley is one of the founding presenters of Sky News and has worked on the channel since it launched in 1988.

However she is currently not appearing on the channel after being suspended for six months in September after she admitted breaking coronavirus rules.

– Ben Shephard

Expand Close Ben Shepherd (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Ben Shepherd (Ian West/PA)

Ben Shephard has appeared on Good Morning Britain since 2014 and currently hosts the programme part-time.

The presenter could be among those considered to replace Morgan on a full-time basis.

– Bill Turnbull

Expand Close Bill Turnbull (Isabel Infantes/PA) / Facebook

Bill Turnbull (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bill Turnbull presented Good Morning Britain’s rival show BBC Breakfast from 2001 to 2016 and previously worked alongside Morgan’s former co-host Susanna Reid.

Last year he reunited with Reid when he stood in for Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

– Charlene White

Expand Close Charlene White (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Charlene White (Ian West/PA)

ITV News presenter Charlene White has also appeared on Loose Women.

The newsreader and presenter could be among those who are considered to replace Morgan.

PA Media