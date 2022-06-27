Who causes more drama in the villa – Ekin-Su or Dami? Plus other Love Island talking points

Now, three weeks into proceedings, certain behavioural traits are coming to the fore.

Ekin-Su has become notorious for dropping bombs every second night, whereas Dubliner Dami always seems to be in the thick of t’ings, subtly stirring things in the background – in the best possible way.

Dami Drama to date…

As for the Damiratics; let us count the ways! In week one, he nonchalantly declared during a game of Never Have I Ever that he’d worn the face off his bestie, and he’d “do it again if he was here.” Why? Because it’s no big deal – for most people, anyway.

Ikenna and Davide seemed particularly shocked but Dami is his own person, and he’s not afraid to defend a person’s right to have a different take on things. This was particularly noticeable when jumping to Andrew’s defence about his feelings regarding Tasha getting to know everyone Jacques…

Not long after he “hoped” the term “Dami has a semi” wouldn’t trend post Amber's clamshell dance, he admitted to Jay that he had, in fact, fancied Indiyah all along. Before talking to Amber or mate Ikenna (who Indiyah was coupled up with) about his intentions, Dami hedged his bets by having a chat with Indiyah first, you know, to make sure she was on the same page. Luckily for him, she was, and they have a VERY good chance of winning the entire show - assuming Dami doesn’t cause more drama in Casa Amor…

Whether it’s outing people for having kissed on the sly by shouting “I can see her powder on yer nose!” or kicking off the seemingly mandatory morning conflab with “So let’s talk science; did she touch your microscope?!”

Dami clearly enjoys being in the midst of everything. By way of example, look no further than himself and Luca inserting themselves into the Tasha and Andrew drama during last Friday’s recoupling.

Prior to the recoupling, Dami and Luca took it upon themselves to remind Andrew that Tasha is probably settling for him given her propensity to get to know every new guy that comes in.

To be fair, every new guy wants to get to know her cause she’s stunning. However, the underlying vibe is that she would’ve gone for Davide, Jacques, Jay, or Charlie – if they had chosen her, that is.

In short, Luca shook his head when Andrew dropped his firepit spiel about Tasha being the best thing since sliced batch, and Tasha took FIERCE umbrage. While Andrew was fretting that his speech was “s***”, Tasha continued to be more hung up over Dami and Luca showing their disdain.

Even after she slept on things, she asked Dami and Luca for a(nother) chat the following morning, whereupon she cried, saying "I feel like no one has my back in here... it's all Andrew, Andrew, Andrew, it's not just about him, it’s about me as well!"

While Luca sat there motionless, Dami leapt up for the comforting cuddles, apologising to Tasha for – you know – telling the truth. While his actions befuddled Twitter somewhat, we all know that the urge to immediately apologise is the Irish in him…

Fortune teller Dami…

Monday night’s array of soothsaying Dami-stylee was next level. He took it upon himself to provide a relationship reading for Gemma – mostly because he now has a knack for reading people’s minds. For example, he was spot on with Charlie “being boring.”

As for his Gemma reading? It could be summarised thusly: “If Luca 2.0 walked in, your head would be turned.” Well, on the face of it, that’s just logic innit?!

However, there is no detracting from the fact that Dami could be perceived as s***-stirring, hence he was quick to say: “This reading stuff stays here, please and thank you”. Cue Ekin-Su immediately ambushing Jacques and Paige’s quiet time with her findings.

In turn, Jacques confirmed with his new bessie - despite him telling ex-girlfriend of a year, Gemma, that he would “always have” her back - because he also wants to have Luca’s back. Confused? That’s understandable; Jacques is juggling quite a lot of backs.

Instead of reassuring an increasingly “obsessed” (his words, not mine) Luca, Gemma instead decided to have a gaslight “but you’re the one creating drama” fingerpoint fest with, Ekin, and Dami.

They all feel they’ve done nothing wrong and aren’t about to admit liability anytime soon – apart from Dami, because – you know – the Irish apologising thing. To confirm, his new talent also isn’t going to see the light of day anytime soon.

Thing is, Indiyah actively removes herself from any drama. Would that Daminamic last in the outside world? Only time (and presumably lucrative post-show sponsor deals) will tell. As for other talking points worthy of a nod…

The Jacques, Jay, and Paige threeway…

Jacques seems to be under the impression that if he “opens up” to someone, they are then obliged to pledge allegiance to him from that moment onwards and henceforth until he says otherwise.

I mean, he even said "I'd rather have a laugh in here with you than with Luca", which is probably the biggest compliment he could pay anyone – especially a girl.

To recap; Jay approached Jacques last week to say he was interested in getting to know Paige and they seemed to pawn her off without giving her opinion on the matter a second thought.

So Paige dutifully complied, to keep everyone happy despite her feelings being completely invalidated. She was getting on so well with Jay, in fact, that Jacques started wondering what Jay’s chat was like.

Luckily for him, it went something along the lines of “Three things have kept me happy while being single, eating well, training, and sleeping.”

It got to the point where Jay and Paige were getting on so well that Jacques, last night, decided to remove Paige from her bed while she was just about to nod off to declare that he was opening up to her.

Then, tonight, we saw him pull the mother of all strops when Paige didn’t immediately follow him when he suggested going to the pool.

Following this altercation, yes – you guessed it – DAMI suggested having a one-on-one with Paige about Jacque’s outburst. Now that he’s abandoned the fortune-telling foray, he could probably get some pointers from Ekin-Su’s mum about becoming a couples' counsellor.

As for Paige’s threeway conundrum? Instead of seeing Jacques as a walking red flag, she closed the door on further opportunities with Jay. This brings us nicely to…

Tasha gaslighting Andrew

Obviously, we’ve touched on this already, but it’s worth returning to. Tonight Tasha decided to tell Charlie that she wouldn’t have been into him romantically anyway even if he didn’t choose her in the end…

Then she went and told Andrew she had tunnel vision when it came to him. Yep, for now.

Overall vibe…

Key Takeaway…

Love Island returns tomorrow at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player, whereupon you can survey the Heart Rate (glorified lapdance) Challenge earlier than usual this season.