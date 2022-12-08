Who are the talking heads in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show?

The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras take part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Roma Polo Club in Rome, Italy (Steve Parsons/PA)

A number of Harry and Meghan’s friends appear as talking heads in the first instalment of their eagerly anticipated Netflix series.

Here is a look at who they are.

– Lindsay Jill Roth

Ms Roth, an author and producer, was a fellow student of Meghan’s at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier at Harry and Meghan's wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)

Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier at Harry and Meghan's wedding (Chris Jackson/PA)

In the Netflix show, Ms Roth speaks about Meghan, saying: “In the summer of 2016 she had a few different trips planned and she was just going to be free.”

She said Meghan was “giddy” about Harry after meeting him.

– Nacho Figueras

Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, who is an ambassador for Harry’s charity Sentebale, recalled the early days after Harry met Meghan.

He said Harry told him and his wife about having met someone.

Mr Figueras told the Netflix show: “You could tell right away that those were the eyes of someone that had fallen in love.”

– Silver Tree

Meghan’s friend Silver Tree, who directed the US drama Suits – which the duchess starred in, said Meghan was “crazy” about Harry after meeting him.

(Left to right, back row) George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller in St George's Chapel for Harry and Meghan's wedding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Left to right, back row) George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Silver Tree, Abraham Levy, Celine Khavarani, Markus Anderson, Janina Gavankar, and Jill Smoller in St George's Chapel for Harry and Meghan's wedding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ahead of the couple’s first date, Ms Tree told the show that Meghan had sent her a text to say she was going on the date and said: “You’re not going to believe this”.

Ms Tree said: “We thought it was really funny. We were like ‘in what world does this happen?’”

– Jill Smoller

Meghan sat next to high-profile sports agent Jill Smoller at Wimbledon in 2016.

Ms Smoller said they chatted about “different dates and different people that were possibilities”.

She said she found out the following day that Meghan was going on a date with Harry.

– Lucy Fraser

Lucy Fraser is described as friend in an on-screen caption.

Discussing Meghan’s situation in the summer of 2016, Ms Fraser tells the show: “She had planned her single-girl summer and she had a lot of plans of going around Europe.”

– James Holt

James Holt is the executive director of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation.

He previously worked as the couple’s UK spokesman and has also previously worked in royal comms.

When his promotion to executive director at Archewell was announced, it was said that Mr Holt would lead the foundation’s mission to “uplift and unite communities through acts of compassion”.

– Afua Hirsch

Afua Hirsch is a writer, broadcaster and former barrister.

On her website she says there is a theme that threads through everything she does, and that is “trying to make sense of the injustice and unfairness I see in the world around me”.

– Nicky

Nicky, whose surname is not given, is described as “Harry’s childhood friend” in an on-screen caption.

He tells the show that he met Harry at Eton at the age of 13 and the pair had rooms next door to each other.