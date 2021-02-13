Which celebrities have been revealed on The Masked Singer?

The final of The Masked Singer airs on Saturday night and the identities of Badger, Robin and Sausage are yet to be revealed.

Nine celebrities have been unmasked so far in the series, ranging from actors to pop stars and football managers.

Here is a run down of the famous faces who have faced the boot.

Yes so as most of you guessed 😂 it was me & she in #themaskedsinger 👽 Even my one year old pointed at the telly and shouted âmummy!â when I started singing in the alien suit! Anyhoo a fun and trippy way to spend a few days and enjoy the rest of the show- no idea who anyone is! pic.twitter.com/aMStRvc5wz — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) December 26, 2020

– Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The singer, whose Kitchen Disco performances have become a staple of lockdown, was unmasked as Alien when she became the first celebrity booted off the show.

After being eliminated Ellis-Bextor, who performed Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa, said: “You have crushed my mascot dreams, guys.”

– Mel B

Second to be eliminated was Scary Spice, whose clues sparked guesses about her identity ranging from daytime TV host Trisha Goddard to magician Paul Daniels’ widow Debbie McGee.

The 90s pop star was unmasked as Seahorse.

It's ALL in the CLUES! 😱😍 Did YOU guess SWAN's TRUE IDENTITY? 🦢👀â¨ #MaskedSIngerUK pic.twitter.com/QL7vHPCkUd — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 9, 2021

– Martine McCutcheon

The Love Actually actress was the third star to get the boot after being unmasked as Swan.

– Glenn Hoddle

The celebrity panel failed to guess the identity of the former England footballer and manager before he removed his head piece and was unveiled as Grandfather Clock.

– John Thomson

The actor, known for appearing in TV comedy Cold Feet, was eliminated from the talent show after his performance of Please Release Me by Engelbert Humperdinck.

He performed as Bush Baby.

– Morten Harket

Episode six saw a dramatic double elimination and the A-ha singer was first to be unmasked.

He later said he felt “like a drunk trying to cross the M4” when he was performing in his Viking costume.

– Sir Lenny Henry

The comic joked about his “career arc” after he was revealed to be Blob.

“I’ve been in lockdown since March!” he said, when asked why he signed up.

– Sue Perkins

The former Great British Bake Off host was unmasked as Dragon in another double elimination.

None of the judging panel correctly guessed her identity, with actresses Whoopi Goldberg, Ricki Lake and Jennifer Saunders and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage among their suggestions.

– Gabrielle

The British soul singer was revealed as Harlequin later in the show, with the judging panel correctly guessing her identity due to her famous singing voice.

