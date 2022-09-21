‘When you take the wrong dog all the way home from the groomers’ – rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll

Amy Huberman did not spare her husband Brian O'Driscoll's blushes after his mishap was revealed.

Brian O’Driscoll was left red-faced on Wednesday as the Irish rugby legend confirmed he brought a stranger's dog home from the groomers instead of his own.

O’Driscoll took to Instagram to share his mistake with his followers, adding he thought his own dog was “a bit quiet with me because she hates getting her haircut”.

“When you take the wrong dog all the way home from the groomers. I just thought all the black had been sheared off her face,” Brian said on Instagram.

Brian’s wife Amy Huberman didn’t wait long before telling followers online, that it wasn’t until he returned home with the dog that it was pointed out he had collected the wrong pet. He then raced back to the groomer to collect the dog he actually owns.

“Brian going to the groomers to collect the dog and… taking home the wrong dog! Thought perhaps she had needed a serious groom and had taken off the darker fluff. Off they skipped. I cannot! He may defo need an ould top up on the laser eye surgery.

“Thank you to our ledge groomers for being so understanding, and hope that the other lovely dog enjoyed her 48 seconds in our gaff before going home.

“Also I think I’ll collect the kids from school this week. Also, I’m not sure I’ll ask him to give me a lift home from the hairdressers next time in case he heads off with someone else’s wife,” Amy joked on Instagram on Wednesday night.







