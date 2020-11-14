| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘When tourists visit our town because of ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, if we have to speak with that accent, we’ll do it!’

Eamon Moore at the Thatch Bar in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo which was in the movie 'Wild Mountain Thyme'. Photo : Keith Heneghan Expand

Close

Eamon Moore at the Thatch Bar in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo which was in the movie 'Wild Mountain Thyme'. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Eamon Moore at the Thatch Bar in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo which was in the movie 'Wild Mountain Thyme'. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Eamon Moore at the Thatch Bar in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo which was in the movie 'Wild Mountain Thyme'. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Eavan Murray

First, it was Joe Biden, then the Hollywood elites. Accents aside, North Mayo is having a moment.

And when the Irish Independent visited, it’s hard to see why not.

In these trouble d times, there is magic in the air in Crossmolina, as the area braces itself to be the next Cong, of The Quiet Man fame.

Privacy