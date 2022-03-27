‘When they start introducing your category, your heart is beating so loud’ – what it’s like to be an Oscar nominee

Every budding ingenue has imagined holding an Oscar statuette and thanking the Academy, their parents, and their pet dog.

But what is it really like winning the film industry's prestigious awards?

“It is overwhelming,” Kildare-born Oscar winning make-up artist Michèle Burke says.

“When they start introducing your category, your heart is beating so loud that you begin to think ‘I can’t hear what the people are saying’.

“When they do call you out it’s like ‘Did I really hear that?’ I mean that’s why you see people pushing [winners] out of their chairs.”

Michèle has won two Oscars and been nominated six times for The Cell, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Cyrano De Bergerac, The Clan of the Cave Bear, Quest for Fire, and Dram Stoker’s Dracula.

In 1993, Michèle topped her category for her work on Dram Stoker’s Dracula starring Gary Oldman.

She and the two other prosthetic specialists Greg Cannom, and Matthew W. Mungle collected the award.

Michèle vividly remembers starring around the auditorium.

“There are all these faces, and they are all famous people with eyes wide… you’re thinking ‘oh my god… there’s Meryl Streep… and Faye Dunaway”.

Unfortunately for Michèle, her co-winner Cannom made a lengthy speech, so by the time she stepped forward to speak the Oscars music began to play and they were all ushered them off.

“All I got to do was take a deep breath,” she says.

That year the theme for the Oscars was Year of the Woman, so the optics of not allowing the only female make-up artist to speak did not go down well with the press at the time. In fact, many criticised the Academy.

Michèle won her first Oscar ten years previously in 1983 for her work on Jean-Jacques Annaud’s prehistoric drama Quest for Fire.

She keeps her Academy awards, designed by Irish man Cedric Gibbons, on a bookshelf in her L.A. home.

Michèle grew up in Ireland, and studied in France and Spain before moving to Montreal.

“Because Ireland in the 70s was so dire with the economy and no work,” she says.

She started off waitressing in cocktail bars, and soon made friends with people in the fashion industry. During a brief stint of modelling she was introduced to a make-up artist which sparked her passion.

Michèle did a make-up artistry course, and started working as a demonstrator in Department Stores for Revlon.

She also began cold calling make-up artists including Nikki Hamilton to see if she could gain experience and build up her portfolio.

She says she got her chops, by “the seat of my pants and learning on the job.”

When she heard she had earned her first nomination for Quest for Fire she was confused; at that time she had never been to Hollywood.

She couldn’t believe someone with no Tinseltown connections had got the nod.

The category for Best MakeUp had only been added the year prior so it was new territory.

“The production manager called and said ‘Michele, guess what? You have been nominated for an Oscar’. I thought ‘What does that even mean?’” she says.

Michèle was working on a new project at the time. Another prehistoric film, Primitive Man - Iceman, which was being filmed in British Columbia. Cast and crew were helicoptered to set so getting down to L.A was impossible.

At the time, she wasn’t overly concerned as she was certain she wouldn’t win. But she did. “When I won it was really strange.”

The award was shipped out to her and when she collected it from the post office.

Michèle has worked on an array of critical and commercial hits; Mission Impossible, Minority Report, As Good As It Gets, and Interview with the Vampire.

“It was never like I was trying to win an Oscar," she says. "I just enjoy what I am doing so much."

While past winners can attend the ceremony each year, Michele says there are advantages to staying in.

“I can go but it’s better to watch on TV… it’s a long event and you have to get all dressed up. I prefer to watch it in bed,” she says.

Ed Guiney from Element has been to the Oscars with Room, The Favourite and The Lobster.

According to Ed, there is a huge amount of movement inside the auditorium on the night; nominees are often nipping off to the bar and professional seat-fillers take their spots.

People dart back in when their category comes around but milling about outside is often the most enjoyable part of the evening.

“With The Favourite we were nominated for ten awards, we were hoping for Best Actress but everyone said Glenn Close would win. So we were outside towards the end of the evening having a lovely time. I remember Olivia Coleman going ‘Well there is barely any point in me going back in because we all know Glenn Close is going to get it’… and then Olivia won.”

Aside from the wins, one of the most memorable moments was when Faye Dunaway read out the wrong Best Picture in 2017.

“That was crazy… watching the car crash happen on stage when they went up to and started to accept… it was so crazy.”

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle has been nominated for an Oscar three times for Victoria & Abdul, The Queen, and Florence Foster Jenkins.

“It is a tense evening but really lovely,” she says.

“Once the ceremony is over there’s a sense of relief and you can really just start enjoying yourself.”

Boyle says she never gets star struck. “You’re all doing the same thing so there is a wonderful normalisation because everyone is literally right in the middle of it.”

Tomm Moore of Cartoon Saloon has been at the Oscars five times; he found the first and the fifth time attending the most enjoyable.

"The first time we got nominated it was also one of my first times going to America," he says. "It was like rabbits on headlights."

On the fifth occasion, they attended remotely and he says being so close to home enhanced the experience - although there was less opportunity for celebrity spotting.

"They sent a camera crew and an Oscar, and we did it all in front of Kilkenny Castle so to me that was really special."