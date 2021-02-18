When Barry met Paris – remembering the brilliantly bizarre interview at the Beverly Hills Hilton

PARIS HILTON announced her engagement yesterday. Barry Egan recounts the story of a bizarre, unforgettable dinner with the star in the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Over an untouched $40 tuna sandwich, she talked about love, why she doesn’t care what people think of her and crying for two hours when she heard of the news of Princess Diana's death.

Plus: Borat, Catholicism, Madonna, U2, Brendan Behan, Roy Keane, and being romantically linked with Michael Jackson. "There is nothing you can do about the bullshit that is written about you," she said.

*******

Read More

They say she was the original social media influencer, created the selfie, and had a major impact on the Kardashians.

In an article titled ‘Paris Hilton Invented Everything You’re Doing, and She Knows It’, W Magazine claimed that the Kardashians et al “couldn’t have existed in the first place had she not paved the way” with one of TV’s first reality shows, The Simple Life, in 2003.

Born into the family behind the Hilton Hotel empire, the heiress’s life has never been simple.

Yesterday, with a $2m dollar diamond ring on her finger, she officially announced her engagement to venture capitalist Carter Reum, on a private tropical island.

She told her 14 million followers on Instagram: “There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

When I had a bizarre, unforgettable dinner with her at the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel sixteen years ago, she said she dreamed of a marriage just like her parents, Richard and Kathy, who were married in 1975.

“Hopefully, I'll meet someone like my dad one day. My mum and dad are best friends. She's been with him since she was 15. They've never spent one night apart. That's cool."

Does your mother ever give you advice on men?

"She just always told me to play hard-to-get.”

I ask her what it was like being romantically linked to Michael Jackson?

“That was the most ridiculous thing I ever read. People will make up anything to sell papers. But I don't pay attention.

"There is nothing you can do about the bulls**t that is written about you. What am I going to do? I could spend my whole time suing and wasting my time going to court with all these people who are just lying, but it just gives them more press and people talk about it more. It's silly. People don't believe any of that stuff anyway. I don't.

I ask if she would date a penniless guy?

“I don't care. I have enough money, so it doesn't matter about that. I don't need anything from anyone.”

Maybe she needs a watch, because Paris arrived well over an hour late for the interview. Though she could not have been more apologetic when she did finally show up at 6.15pm instead of 4.45.

"I'm so sorry," she said.

“My family has a house in Malibu. I live in the Hollywood hills about 20 minutes east of here. But I stay in Malibu a lot."

Her mobile went off loudly, and regularly, with some heavy-metal music. She apologised. She explained that it belonged to a girlfriend who left it behind in Paris's car last night.

The people at opposite tables practically gave themselves hernias straining to get a better look at her, one of the most famous women in the world. It was like the line Paris sings on Turn You On from her album Everybody's looking at me, but that's OK, I like attention.

She ordered a tuna sandwich. Then left it untouched. She asked for the lemons to be moved from the table. She kept her coat and her dark glasses on the whole time. She had the air that only the very rich possess. Still, she was witty, likeable and not nearly as self-regarding as I had expected her to be.

Asked what it was like to be the world’s most famous (for being famous) blonde since Madonna, Paris Hilton said: “I don’t think of it like that. I don’t think of myself in that way. I really don’t hang out with a lot of people who are famous. It’s just a job.

"It is not a big deal. I look up to someone like a doctor or someone who saves lives more than someone who is on TV. I think it is strange that those people would think they are more important than other people (doctors or nurses) just because you are in a picture in a magazine.”

Her privileged upbringing hadn't stunted her creativity; if anything, it spurred her to step out of the shadow of the famous family name. She has turned herself into a brand, like Gucci.

"I love what I do and I love being me," she said.

She wasn't smug.

“I thank God every day. I feel like blessed and lucky.”

Would she describe herself as religious?

“Yes. I’m Catholic. I went to a Catholic school my whole life. I went to church every day. I’m a good girl.

"I grew up loving Madonna and watching her and just thinking she was incredible. I knew I just wanted to do that one day. But I was way too shy to actually do it until the last couple of years."

She added that her “imagination” to dream big was “something that was instilled in me from my great-grandfather. Conrad Hilton. You know, having this dream to build hotels – and he built a whole empire. He was a bellboy. But he had a dream."

As well as possessing a dream, she had a clear understanding of herself and irony. After all, she named her new perfume Heiress. The ad that came with it was almost mocking, tongue-in-cheek certainly: "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the heiress of them all? Paris Hilton, of course!"

"It was tongue-in-cheek, like part of my brand," she said. "It's a lot like incorporating everything together. I thought it would be a great name."

Is it you being playful and ironic about yourself?

"Yeah – I'm not being serious, you know. It's more just for fun, and I think it's fun that people could feel that way, just from a fragrance. For years, it was something I was developing, even through high school. I waited until after high school, until the right time in my life, and everything was figured out. It is a lot of fun."

"I grew up smelling of Joy and all those fragrances my mom used to wear when I was younger.

"I'm a 25-year-old businesswoman now," she said.

The reason I was in Los Angeles, having lunch with Paris Hilton in October 2006, was because she was due to fly over to launch her perfume, Heiress, in November at Brown Thomas in Dublin.

"I know what I'm doing, and I have built this brand on my own. I'm very proud of it. When I was a young girl, I thought I was going to be, like, a veterinarian and take care of animals, or a schoolteacher, because I love kids. I never knew what the paparazzi were."

What do you think people think of you? Or do you care?

"I don't care what people think of me anymore. I don't read mean things about me anymore. I know who I am," she said.

Speaking of the paparazzi, she laughed at the memory of having to wear a pregnancy suit in an episode of The Simple Life. "They wanted me to walk down the street with it on and I wouldn't do it, because I didn't want those pictures showing up one day and people thinking they are real," she said.

“People who don't know me don't realise that I have a big heart and that I am a nice person. I feel people just judge me by my last name. They expect me to be another way and it is really the opposite. I just hear silly things sometimes. I just want people to know it is not true."

She cried “for two hours straight” when she heard the news in 1997 that her “hero” Princess Diana had died.

"I cried, and my mom and my sister… we were all crying. We didn't even know her. I thought she was an incredible woman. She was amazing, and a beautiful person inside and out. There are certain people who have a special quality in them. She had that aura about her."

It must be very difficult to have a relationship in the crystal-glass goldfish bowl of LA?

"Definitely. But you just don't pay attention. That's the trick. Even if I'm saying hello to a guy or having dinner with some friends, people automatically assume that I'm dating them. But really, I get along with men better than I do with women. Most of my friends are guys. I have always been a tomboy in LA just hanging out with my guy friends."

Why is that?

"Some women are kind of conniving," she said. "Men are not like that."

It was a good sixty minutes into the interview before she finally took off her designer brand glasses, albeit briefly.

Jokingly, I ask: “So, who are the eyes by?”

"By my mom and dad," she said. "My eyes are blue, but they are hazel as well, and they change colours." She described her hair style as "Pocahontas braids". She also attributes her DNA to Ireland.

"I'm Irish," she said. "My great grandmother was Irish. Her last name was Doogan."

I asked some quick-fire questions to test her general knowledge about Ireland. . .

“Who is Bertie Ahern? A famous chef or the Taoiseach?”

She looks utterly lost at the question.

“The Taoiseach?” she answered.

"Is Roy Keane a ballet dancer or a football manager?”

“A football manager?” she answered.

“Who is Brendan Behan?”

“I don’t know,” she answered.

“Have you read a book called Finnegans Wake?”

“No.”

“Name a U2 song.”

“Beautiful Day.”

She is “mostly just having fun” with her image, "playing into what people are thinking and expecting, like on The Simple Life."

"But if I am at home, I am private, and I am not going to be like that."

She went to see Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan the previous night at a cinema in Los Angeles.

“I was dying laughing; the whole audience was dying laughing. I have never heard an audience laugh so hard. It's a great movie and he's a comic genius. He's just so funny."

Could you imagine what Borat would want to ask you in an interview?

"He actually interviewed me!" she said. "He tricked me during Fashion Week maybe, like five times. He kept coming up to me and would be interviewing me for like an hour. He was asking me the most random questions and I ended up seeing it on HBO. They were the weirdest questions I have ever been asked in my life."

The waiter in the Beverly Hills Hilton came over with a question of his own: "Are you still working on your sandwich?"

It – all forty dollars worth – had lay there on her plate, untouched, for almost an hour.

“I'm not that starving,” she said to me. “I ate a big breakfast."

What's a big breakfast?

"French toast," she said, “and eggs Benedict!"

"I just love my life," she continued. "The meaning of life is being happy."

And what makes you happy?

"My animals. My pets."

I suggest that the two guys she had been previously engaged to – model Jason Shaw in 2003 and Greek shipping heir Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis in 2005 (the latter proposing with a $4.7m engagement ring) – will be upset reading that what makes Paris happy are her pets.

"I just think I was too young," she said. "I need to focus on myself right now. I enjoy being single. I feel like I must travel a lot. I don't really have time right now for a relationship, but within the next couple of years I would love to fall in love and get married and get kids. I want to move to the countryside outside London. But if my husband didn't want to, then I wouldn't."

What was the worst place you've ever been?

"I went to Maine once when I was 11, and I hated it. But I think if I went back to Maine now, I would like it, because I'm older – back then I just wanted to have fun and stay in LA, and my parents wanted to take me to Maine for like, three days. But I can't wait for Ireland!"

Paris gets up to leave because she has “something to do in North Hollywood.”

The last thing she said was: "You better write nice things about me – or I'll hunt you down like a dog."

Read More

Online Editors