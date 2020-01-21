Disney will launch its long-anticipated streaming service in the UK in March.

What to watch on the Disney+ streaming service

Subscribers will have access to a library of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – and will also be able to stream new original programming that is exclusive to the service.

Here is a look at what to watch:

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian (Disney)

The Star Wars spin-off has been the biggest hit so far for the streaming service.

The story of a lone helmeted gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, played by Pedro Pascal, features the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda.

The pint-sized green, big-eared creature has become a viral hit since the series aired in the US.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney)

After the success of the three High School Musical films, the show returns to East High, this time as a mockumentary series about a group of teenagers staging High School Musical: The Musical as their school play.

It stars Olivia Rodrigo as Nini Salazar-Roberts, who is cast as Gabriella Montez in the school show, while Joshua Bassett plays Ricky Bowen, who is cast as Troy Bolton.

Lady And The Tramp

The Lady And The Tramp (Disney)

Following in the footsteps of The Lion King and The Jungle Book, this re-telling of the 1955 animated classic uses photo-realistic animation.

The romantic story about a sheltered cocker spaniel and a downtown mutt features the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum (Disney)

The Hollywood star pulls back the curtain on seemingly familiar objects, including ice cream, tattoos and jewellery.

He also investigates the science and ideas behind cosmetics, swimming pools, trainers and denim.

Forky Asks A Question

Forky Asks A Question (Disney)

The break-out character from Toy Story 4, voiced by Tony Hale, returns for his own series.

It will see him ask important questions about how the world works, such as what is love? What is time? And even – what is cheese?

PA Media