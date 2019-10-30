Olivia Colman’s debut as the Queen, Timothee Chalamet as Henry V, and the reunion of Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro are among the eagerly anticipated projects coming to Netflix in November.

Olivia Colman’s debut as the Queen, Timothee Chalamet as Henry V, and the reunion of Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro are among the eagerly anticipated projects coming to Netflix in November.

What to watch on Netflix in November

Here is a look at some of the films and series that will arrive on the streaming service next month.

The Crown Season 3 – November 17

The third series of the period drama will cover 1964-1977 and will see Olivia Colman take over the role of the Queen from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies replaces Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Helena Bonham Carter succeeds Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret.

The new episodes will cover the investiture of Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor, as Prince Of Wales, as well as his first meeting with Camilla Shand (Emerald Fennell) and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

The King – November 1

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s plays, Timothee Chalamet plays Hal, a wayward prince and reluctant heir to the throne, who is crowned Henry V after his bullying father dies.

The young monarch must then navigate the politics of the palace, as well as the international chaos left by his father.

The film also stars Robert Pattinson as the Dauphin, Joel Edgerton as Falstaff, and Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine de Valois.

The Irishman – November 27

This epic organised crime drama reunites Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro for the first time since Casino in 1995 and marks the first time the veteran director has worked with Al Pacino.

Seen through the eyes of hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro), the film’s story spans decades and uses digital de-ageing technology to show the stars as young men.

Pacino plays union boss Jimmy Hoffa, who disappeared in 1975, while This Is England actor Stephen Graham appears as his rival, Anthony Provenzano, known as Tony Pro.

Klaus – November 15

Netflix’s first original animated film follows a young Scandinavian postman named Jesper, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, who is tasked with taking the postal service to an isolated town, where he meets a mysterious, white-bearded toymaker named Klaus (JK Simmons).

Blending traditional hand-drawn animation techniques with cutting-edge technology, the film also features the voice talents of Rashida Jones, Joan Cusack and Norm Macdonald.

Earthquake Bird – November 15

The latest film from British director Wash Westmoreland is a psychological thriller set in Tokyo in 1989 and follows an enigmatic translator, played by Alicia Vikander, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi).

Their lives are thrown into further chaos when ex-pat Lily, played by Riley Keough, goes missing.

Atlantics – November 29

Set in Dakar in Senegal, a group of unpaid construction workers disappear at sea one night in search of a better life abroad, and the women they have left behind are overwhelmed with a mysterious fever.

It follows teenager Ada, who secretly grieves for her love Souleiman, one of the departed workers, but she has been promised to another man.

After a fire breaks out on her wedding night, a young policeman is sent to investigate the crime. Little does he know that the aggrieved workers have come back as haunting, possessive spirits.

Atypical Series 3 – November 1

The third series of the coming-of-age comedy centred around Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a teenage boy on the autism spectrum, will feature Will And Grace actor Eric McCormack and Roseanne actress Sarr Gilbert.

After the second series saw Sam battle his parents, who eventually let him apply to college, the new episodes will finally see him at university.

Maradona In Mexico – November 13

Maradona (Netflix)

Hot on the heels of Asif Kapadia’s documentary about the football great, this new docu-series will follow his journey to Culiacan, the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel, to save the local team, the Dorados, and maybe himself, too.

