What time is the Super Bowl and how can I watch it: All your questions answered

Football fans waiting pictured on Friday in line for a pre-game show broadcast ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, U.S. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LVII tonight.

If you are tuning in from Ireland to watch the biggest game of the NFL season kick off tonight, here is all you need to know.

What time is it on?

For all you NFL fans watching from Ireland, the game will kick off at 11.30pm (Irish time). The average Super Bowl will last around 3 hours in duration, so it will be a late night for those watching from Ireland. This will be the 57th (LVII) Super Bowl to ever be played.

What channel can I watch it on?

People in Ireland will be able to watch the super bowl live on Virgin Media Two this Sunday night. You will also be able to catch all the action over on Virgin Media Player.

If you are a Sky customer, you will be able to tune in from 10pm over on Sky Sports, where the Super Bowl will be showcased as their main event of the night.

It will also be available live on BBC 1 from 11.35pm, with build-up to the game available on BBC 2 from 11pm.

Who is playing?

The 2023 Super Bowl will see the Philadelphia Eagles go head to head with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles have played three Super Bowls in their history, winning one in 2018.

Their opponents for the night, the Kansas City Chiefs, last won a Super Bowl in 2020, so the two teams will be hungry to regain the Super Bowl title.

Where is it being played?

The biggest game in the NFL season will be played live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who is performing during the half-time show?

The Super Bowl LVII is also known to some this year as Rihanna’s comeback concert.

The Barbadian singer will take to the stage for this year's half-time show, which will be Rihanna’s first time returning to the stage in seven years.

Despite the performance only lasting 13 minutes on the night of the Super Bowl, weeks of planning and preparation have gone into the production process, with up to 400 people being involved in the planning of the performance.

The Super Bowl stage always showcases a stellar performance for the halftime show, with the likes of Madonna (2012), Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars (2016), The Rolling Stones (2006), and Jennifer Lopaz and Shakira (2020).

Video of the Day

Who will be singing the National Anthem?

Every year, the National Anthem marks the opening of the grand event and has been a tradition year on year.

In previous years, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, and Luke Bryan have all had the honour of singing their country’s anthem.

This year, country singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chris Stapleton will be taking the lead.

So just what is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in the National Football League, the championship game is played by the winners of the leagues American Football Conference and National Football Conference each February. The game is hosted in a different city each year.

Who holds the most Super Bowl titles?

Here are some of the top wins from 1967 to 2022 according to Statista:



The New England Patriots: 6

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6

San Francisco 49ers: 5

Dallas Cowboys: 5

New York Giants: 4

Green Bay Packers: 4