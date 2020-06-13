What lies beneath: Sweny's Lemon Soap by Elizabeth Cope

In James Joyce's Ulysses, Leopold Bloom, on Thursday, June 16, 1904, calls into Sweny Chemist Druggist, on Lincoln Place, to buy his wife Molly her favourite face cream. Drawn to the sweet wax smell, he buys a cake of Sweny's lemon soap:

"… and I'll take one of those soaps. How much are they?

"Fourpence, sir."

Mr Bloom raised a cake to his nostrils. Sweet lemony wax…

He strolled out of the shop… the coolwrappered soap in his left hand."

Inspired by that sensuous and memorable moment, artist Elizabeth Cope created this painting. "Joyce will always be a huge boulder beside me," she says.

She began Ulysses 40 years ago, in her early 20s. "I read until Bloom is described going to the loo", but "we began to listen to Jim Norton's audio version with the children, in the car, at every opportunity. You can pick up at any stage along the way because of the stream of consciousness.

"On the other hand, Joyce is numerative. He reams off information, the price of the cinema - tuppence for an adult, penny for a child. His grasp of modernity, opera, languages, his knowledge of farming, food, his understanding of the ecosystem, is so up to date. He is also annoying, as every artist should be sometimes, and full of himself."

For this painting, Cope who lives in Shankill Castle in Kilkenny, chose the light, cerulean background to suit the objects and "also as the sky was this colour in April".

The white rusty soap dish on top, "still hanging on a nail beside the Belfast sink in the butler's pantry, in Shankill Castle", contains a well-used lemon soap, "possibly hanging there since the time Ulysses was written."

The empty, flat, white, blue-trimmed, squeaky-clean enamel dish beneath it matches Joyce's choice of Greek-flag colours for the book's cover. And then, the famous bar of lemon soap wrapped in brown paper with Sweny's logo.

Painted in these strange times, Cope says: "Artists should not be fazed by the lockdown, by anything, as we live in the now; our everyday lives are chaotic, we are calm in an emergency. The way to deal with the crisis is to be practical. I rang the undertaker to discuss funeral arrangements. I already had my coffin which I've been lying in, in the graveyard, for seven years during the annual Hallowe'en Shankill Scarefest, so I have plenty of practice.

"And the moth-eaten wedding dress is ready. It hangs on the door in our bedroom. Though I said to the undertaker that, most likely, I'll be in a body bag if I get the virus. Thank God Leo is a medical doctor. Two friends have died, two survived including a first cousin, a nun, Sr Mary Tansey, aged 90, who said people in the 1940s and '50s used to say 'Let's open a pot of jam and have a party!'"

Sweny's, founded in 1847, is now, post-lockdown, open again for business, and to mark the connection between literary giants TS Eliot and Joyce, who met in Paris in 1920, and who both published masterpieces in 1922, the TS Eliot Estate is gifting £5,000 every Bloomsday to Sweny's.

Writer and Joyce enthusiast Christine Dwyer Hickey will be in Sweny's on Tuesday to 'unveil' Elizabeth Cope's painting and to pick up some lemon soap.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, advisor to six presidents including Donald Trump, says that Covid-19 means there will be no more shaking of hands. As for kissing, forget it.

A fan once asked Joyce, "May I kiss the hand that wrote Ulysses?" only to be told, "No, it did lots of other things too."

This Bloomsday, buy a cake of lemon soap at Sweny's in Lincoln Place. Wash Your Hands. Sweet lemony wax. Smell it.

Compass Gallery & Cyril Jerber Fine Art mail@compassgallery.co.uk 0044 (1) 41 2216370; elisabeth@elisabethcope.com

