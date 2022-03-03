What ITV will offer on its new on-demand streaming service

ITV has announced a new streaming service through which it will premiere much of its new content six to nine months before it airs on its traditional TV channels.

The ITVX platform will replace the ITV Hub brand as the broadcaster increases its efforts to compete with streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon in the digital age.

The service will launch with two options in a bid to satisfy a broad demographic – viewers can choose to watch ad-funded programmes for free or trade up and buy ad-free content such as BritBox.

Announcing the platform on Thursday, ITV said it is adopting a “digital first windowing strategy” which will see its focus shift online.

ITVX - Britain's freshest new streaming service launching later this year. Details - https://t.co/R9XPgwK33X pic.twitter.com/vIN8fYtrT3 — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) March 3, 2022

ITVX will launch with big budget dramas including A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter, and Sir Lenny Henry’s The Little Birds.

Initial comedy offerings will include a feature film of ITV2 show Plebs, a series using deep fake techniques to create celebrity set-ups, and a documentary about the controversy around Bill Cosby.

ITVX also intends to stream 500 films for free in its first year.

ITV Hub currently has 4,000 hours of content while ITVX will have around 15,000 hours at launch, the broadcaster said.

In a nod to traditional linear broadcasting, ITVX will feature a changing list of themed Fast (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels, with 20 planned for launch.

Damian Lewis stars in A Spy Among Friends (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Damian Lewis stars in A Spy Among Friends (Isabel Infantes/PA)

ITV intends to offer viewers a new themed channel every week of the year through the service.

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, said: “We are supercharging our streaming business, fundamentally shifting our focus to think digital first, as well as optimising our broadcast channels by continuing to attract unrivalled mass audiences.

“In doing so we are responding to changing viewing habits, but also the evolving needs from our advertisers. This will enable ITV to continue to be both commercial viewers and advertisers’ first choice.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said: “Our broadcast channels are very important to what we do, and we are still focused on delivering what ITV does better than anyone in commercial TV – creating programmes that bring audiences together – in-the-moment, in their millions, for that shared viewing, scheduled TV experience.

“However we know we have to deliver our programmes to as many people as possible in all the ways they want to watch them, and going forward viewers will now see a wide array of shows premiering first on ITVX, which is the cornerstone of ITV’s digital acceleration.”