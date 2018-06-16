‘What a loss’: Fans react to Dale Winton’s posthumous return to television

Devastated fans took to Twitter to share their sadness after watching Dale Winton’s posthumous return to television.

Devastated fans took to Twitter to share their sadness after watching Dale Winton’s posthumous return to television.

The TV presenter, who died in April aged 62, was back on TV screens for Channel 5’s Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive on Friday night.

It was the second of the series and the first since Winton’s death. The show followed the former Supermarket Sweep host as he embarked on a 1500-mile, month-long tour of the Sunshine State. Dale Winton shows us how to take the perfect selfie! 📱

#DaleWintonsFloridaFlyDrive pic.twitter.com/RZraWm9lJt — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) February 8, 2018 Sprinkled with Winton’s endearing, cheeky humour, the 43-minute long episode saw the Supermarket Sweep star visit Miami and Palm Beach.

It also featured a touching moment where Winton remembered his close friend and restaurateur Prady Balan, who died two years ago. Distraught fans tweeted their sadness after watching the show.

One wrote: “Channel 5 and our Dale Winton Florida Fly Drive would bring a tear to a glass eye. What a lovely, beautiful and honest man, super sad and I just want to jump into my TV and give him a big cuddle.” Channel 5 and our '' Dale Winton Florida Fly Drive '' would bring a tear to a glass eye , What a lovely beautiful and honest man , Super sad and i just want to jump into my tv and give him a big cuddle , Have always ❤️him . @steveallenshow you were so lucky to have known him x — Isabella Anderson (@DaisyDee101) June 15, 2018 Another viewer said: “Dale telling that story about his mate sadly dying & owning many 5* food outlets was so emotional. I don’t normally have a tear in my eye over a story, but Dale talking about death is quite tearful.”

Dale telling that story about his mate sadly dying & owning many 5* food outlets was so emotional. I don't normally have a tear in my eye over a story, but Dale talking about death is quite tearful.#DaleWinton #FloridaFlyDrive — Peter H Todd (@Peter_H_Todd) June 15, 2018 A fan tweeted: “#dalewinton watching him in Florida, what a lovely man, he was full of personality.” Watching #DaleWinton on his #FloridaFlyDrive and it's so sad to watch ....he really doesn't seem right in him self ,he walks and moves really uncomfortably ...did he have an ill ness that lead to his death ....😢😢 — kate gray (@KateG1962) June 15, 2018 Another viewer commented: “Always liked Dale Winton. Watching a TV programme he’s on and he’s a genuinely nice guy.”

#dalewinton watching him in Florida, what a lovely man he was full of personality — snowman (@Manda1L) June 15, 2018 And another said: “Watching Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive. He’s great, of course. Makes it look effortless. What a loss.”

Watching Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive. He's great, of course. Makes it look effortless. What a loss. 🙁#DaleWinton — David Doll (@DavidADoll) June 15, 2018 The episode aired on Friday after it was originally postponed following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Florida in February.

Channel 5 confirmed at the time that the remaining three episodes would be broadcast in June.

Press Association