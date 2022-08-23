Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy crowned Rose of Tralee 2022

Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy becomes emotional as she hears her name called (Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD)

Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy became emotional as she was crowned the 62nd International Rose of Tralee at tonight’s finale.

With tears in her eyes as she received her Rose of Tralee sash, Rachel said: “I’m in total shock. We have had a great year in Westmeath with the Fleadh Cheoil and now the Rose of Tralee.”

Rachel said she wished her mother, whom she lost at a young age, could have been present last night to see her receive the honour.

“I would have loved my mam to be here, I want my family to know that I love them so much,” she said on stage.

The 23-year-old is from Rosemount, Westmeath, and works in P Egan’s pub in Moate, but she is returning to college in September with the hope of becoming a Spanish and ­English teacher.

The final night of the festival has seen a big jig had as a world record for the longest Riverdance line was attempted with a 1,200-strong audience.

Dubai Rose Aileen Mc Alister (28) got Dáithí Ó Sé and the crowd doing their one-two-threes, as she was previously involved in the world record for the biggest performance of Riverdance.

It wasn’t the only time Dáithí put on his dancing shoes as the night was filled with music and craic, and the Roses – as in every other year – kept the Kerry man on his toes.

Friends and family of the 33 Roses filled the dome at Munster Technological University as the famous festival has returned after a two-year hiatus following the pandemic.

After a jam-packed show on Monday, tonight’s show was equally exciting, as the three-and-a-half hours of live television was filled with chat, singing, dancing, and some weird and wonderful talents.

A CPR resuscitation demonstration, a drum performance and a sean nós dance – complete with a barrel and brush – were among the most exciting party pieces of the night.

Dublin band Wild Youth also entertained the audience halfway through the show.

Opening the show was Derry Rose Áine Morrison (25), who was greeted by roars in the audience from her family.

Speaking before the cameras went live, Ms Morrison said she was a bit nervous to be the first on the stage but was excited for her piano performance, which she wrote herself.

“It’s only family that has ever heard it, so, I’m like, ‘Oh my God it’s going to be live on TV.’ So I’m excited about that. The piano is my comfort.”

Kerry Rose Edaein O’Connell (27) performed The Night Visiting Song after her friends and family went wild in the audience waving green and yellow.

Speaking before the show, she said there can be extra focus on the Kerry Rose as the festival is held in Tralee, but she has tried not to put too much stress on herself.

“I think you can [feel pressure] if you feed into it but I have been warned by former Kerry Roses not to, and the way I look at it – and the way I approached it – is it’s just so nice to represent my county,” she said.

“I could never play football, I could never kick a ball, so I was never going to wear a Kerry jersey in Croke Park, so this is my David Clifford moment. I’m in the full forward line and I’m just so proud to be able to represent Kerry, especially after the festival not being on for the last few years.

“So there’s no pressure, someone told me to get on the ride and don’t let go, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Texas Rose Arden Stringer (29) was the bookies’ favourite to win. After being crowned the 2022 Rose for her home state, her parents decided to fulfil their life-long dream by moving to Ireland.

They sold their home in the US and bought a property in Oughterard, Co Galway.

Ms Stringer said she would love to permanently relocate to Ireland with her family, but hasn’t yet got a visa sorted.

“It’s been a fantasy in our family for our whole lives. We have always felt so connected to our Irish heritage,” she told the Irish Independent.

“We have family friends over here, we have visited several times over my life and it’s only since Covid happened and the political situation in the States got scary that we started looking into making it a reality, and my dad was looking at retirement so the stars were kind of aligning.

“They found a property they liked and they got their retirement visas. “I’ve yet to secure a visa, so I am going to be going between them and my sister in California but my aim is definitely to move over here.”

Dáithí said Monday night’s show was the busiest Rose of Tralee show he’d been a part of since he first started compering it in 2011, and he admitted that he was looking forward to the 2022 festival being over so that he could enjoy a few pints.

His wife Rita and son Ógie, unfortunately, weren’t in Tralee to watch him present the show as they are on holiday in the US. However, he said they were watching it online and cheering him on from abroad.

“I went to bed last night and I couldn’t remember half the things that we were up to up on stage,” he said.

“I know some of the Roses, they were telling personal stories about losing people, and to see them get through that and to be able to stand up there and deliver it the way they did, that’s always a high point.

“Outside of all of the fun and the games, there’s a serious side to it as well.”

Toronto Rose Maysen Tinkler (20) became emotional as she stood on the stage in a floor-length red ball gown and opened up about her autism diagnosis.

Born in Canada, Maysen’s maternal grandmother is from Glasnevin, Co Dublin.

“It was a little over a year ago [I was diagnosed with autism], it was a relief getting a diagnosis, people were like congratulating me because it came as a relief,” she said.

“Growing up I felt very awkward and different, I had a stammer and I never thought I would be here, I’m so happy to be here.

“I lacked hope a lot, where was I going to go with my life? Why was I so different?”

The 20-year-old had the crowd rocking as she performed a medley of 1980s music on the drums as her friends and family flew Canadian flags and danced with cuddly moose in the audience.