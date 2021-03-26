Westlife’s Shane Filan tells of grief after parents die from cancer months apart

Westlife singer Shane Filan has spoken of his family’s devastation after both his parents died from cancer within the space of just 10 months.

Speaking on the Late Late Show Daffodil Day Special tonight, Filan discussed how both of his parents, Mae and Peter, died from cancer after spending 55 years together.

He told how his mother kept a positive attitude during her treatment, saying: “My mum liked getting on the bus... she used to get it to Galway for treatment.

“There would be three or four other people on it and she would meet the same people. She would be getting on 'come on now, we will be grand now, we will get through this'.

“She was like the captain of the bus, it was important to her. She said 'if we don't get on the bus, the bus is going to stop, and if the bus stops then what about people who don't have lifts?’ She was amazing, she was very positive, she was very determined to fight it.

“She was a pillar - the pillar of our family.”

Filan’s mother died of lung cancer, and she had had one of her lungs removed as she battled the disease.

“It was just over 9 months [between their deaths], my mum died in December 2019 just before the pandemic hit, and my dad died in October. My dad had pancreatic cancer,” he said.

However, he went on to add that both of his parents thankfully had very happy lives.

“My mum and dad got to see the Westlife reunion, which was very important to me, and got to be at Croke Park for the final concerts, they were there together, it was probably the most special moment in my life for my parents to be there to see that, knowing that my Mum was sick.

“Then three or four days after that, we found out my dad had pancreatic cancer… just like that. That hit me like a steam train. Myself and my dad were very close, we were really, really close. I could talk to him about anything.

“The first person I would call after The Late Late Show would be my dad... he was like my best friend, I could talk to him about anything.”

Irish Independent