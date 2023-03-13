West End star Ruthie Henshall to appear in Coronation Street

West End star Ruthie Henshall will swap the stage for the cobbles when she appears on Coronation Street next week.

The actress will play Estelle, an old friend of Glenda Shuttleworth, who is played by fellow stage star Jodie Prenger.

Viewers will first meet Estelle when she has a run-in with Glenda’s brother, George Shuttleworth, about the cost of her mother’s funeral.

However, all will be forgotten when she bumps into Glenda, as the pair reminisce about working together on cruise ships.

Estelle will then try to talk Glenda into buying into her theatre school franchise, Little Big Shotz.

But the offer will spark drama in Weatherfield when George offers to help his sister with financial backing, leaving Eileen feeling none too happy.

Henshall will make her first appearance on April 3.

She said: “This is one of the most enjoyable guest roles of my career.

“Everyone is so welcoming and I can’t believe, after years of the Street being in my life, that I finally get to tread the cobbles.

“Getting to act with Jodie was a joy and every member of the cast was welcoming and kind.

“Estelle is delighted to find her old friend Glenda and share a show tune or two to remember times spent entertaining on board cruises.

“I am so excited and delighted to be on the Street where so many brilliant actors strut, and have strutted, their stuff.”

Henshall’s 30-year stage career has seen her star in some of the most popular West End shows of all time, including Cats, Miss Saigon, Crazy For You, She Loves Me, Marguerite, Oliver!, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot and Chicago.