West End show The Mousetrap announces plans to resume in October

The play was first staged in London in 1952 (Luciana Guerra/PA)

A production of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has announced its plans to return to the West End in October with social distancing measures in place inside the theatre.

Live performances are currently banned in the UK, however on Thursday Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he is working “intensively” to find ways for shows to return.

While many in the theatre industry have warned that performing shows with social distancing measures in place is not financially viable, the makers of The Mousetrap insist they will be able to put on the performance for a short time.

Adam Spiegel, The Mousetrap’s producer, said: “I recognise that for the vast majority of West End productions, operating with social distancing is simply not possible.

“I produce other shows which will also be unable to reopen under these restrictions.

“We are very fortunate with The Mousetrap that, with the help of our stakeholders, we are able to adapt our economic model to be able to reopen.

“Whilst this cannot be a long-term exercise, we believe it is a crucial first step in restoring live theatre to the London landscape.”

The play is scheduled to return to St Martin’s Theatre in London on October 23, with actors and audience members observing social distancing rules.

Up to 200 people will be able to get inside the theatre under the proposals.

The play was first staged in London in 1952 and has been performed 28,200 times in the city, according to the producers of the production.

Last week Mr Dowden unveiled a five-stage plan that could see the return of live performances.

The Mousetrap would take place during stage four of the plan, which allows for performances to take place inside with a limited, socially-distanced audience.

